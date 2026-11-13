Merz Outlines Two Key Priorities For Coalition Of The Willing Summit In Berlin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced this while speaking to journalists in Dublin on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

“As you know, I have invited the so-called Coalition of the Willing to a meeting next week. We will gather in Berlin with more than 20 heads of state and government from the coalition. We want to achieve two things: first, funding for Ukraine's defense for the coming year, 2027; and second, to once again establish a unified position on future peace negotiations,” he said.

The Chancellor also said that the meeting would address the issue of European representation in future negotiations aimed at ending the war against Ukraine.

According to him, European countries have several possible formats for coordinating their position, including the E3 format, which brings together Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

“Kaja Kallas (the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy – ed.) is, of course, among the institutional representatives, but the E3 format has also proven very effective. Incidentally, we always involve Italy and Poland as well. That was the case yesterday evening, too,” Merz noted.

At the same time, he said he did not consider it necessary to start discussions on establishing a new institutional format for European representation at this stage.

“Therefore, from my point of view, there is no need for an institutional debate at present,” the Chancellor said.

Kallas: Kushner finally admits Europe must help shape outcome of Ukraine peace talks

As Ukrinform reported, German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced an in-person meeting of Coalition of the Willing leaders in Berlin on November 19. They are expected to agree on the scale of further support for Ukraine in 2027, primarily military assistance.

Photo: @bundeskanzler