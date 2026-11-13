EU Leaders Agree On Joint Team To Represent Europe In Ukraine Peace Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Council President António Costa announced this at a press conference following the meeting, Ukrinform reports.

“Our position is clear: Europe's security begins with Ukraine's security. And we welcome all diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing Russia to the negotiating table. We are fully engaged in supporting the ongoing process, and we hope it will deliver concrete results,” Costa said.

He added that the leaders had agreed today that“the European team for the negotiations on peace in Ukraine is the European Union institutions and the E5 (countries) of the Coalition of the Willing.”

“Our principles and our positions in these negotiations remain well known. And our European team will continue to act in close coordination, in full unity,” he said, stressing that Europe must speak with one clear and united voice“in all discussions that shape the future of Ukraine and the security of our continent.”

“And this is ultimately a team effort. Only Ukraine has the legitimacy to decide on matters concerning its territory and sovereignty. The European Union has a central role in discussing Ukraine's European future, its reconstruction and prosperity,” he said, explaining that security guarantees should be addressed within the Coalition of the Willing, in close coordination with NATO.

At the same time, Russia“must change course,” as it has so far chosen the path of escalation.

Costa also said that at the next European Council meeting on November 26–27, leaders would discuss Ukraine's financing needs for next year and beyond,“building on the upcoming proposals of the European Commission.”

As Ukrinform reported, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that Russia would not want to see her among the negotiators representing Europe, and stressed that Europe should not allow Russia to influence the composition of its negotiating team.

Photo: Ireland's Presidency of the Council of the EU 2026