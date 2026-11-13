ARX Robotics And Roboneers Deliver First Batch Of Jointly Produced Rys Pro Ground Robots To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by ARX Robotics Co-Founder and CEO Marc Wietfeld in an interview with Ukrinform.

“We have already delivered the first batch – the first Rys Pro systems jointly produced by ARX and Roboneers. This took place before the official establishment of the joint venture, as part of the first pilot project,” he said.

According to Wietfeld, the process of setting up the joint venture is already underway.

“We have now launched the process of establishing the joint venture. Preparations for production are currently underway,” he noted.

The head of ARX Robotics said the company plans to deliver several thousand ground robotic systems of various models to Ukraine over the next 12 months.

“This is the total number of all systems we are supplying: Rys Pro, GEREON and HECTOR,” Wietfeld said.

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As Ukrinform reported, ARX Robotics and Roboneers announced in June the establishment of a joint venture, ARX Industries, which is intended to launch production of Rys Pro robotic systems in Ukraine and Germany.

In late September, German companies ARX Robotics and DEUTZ delivered the first GEREON unmanned ground vehicles to Ukraine, manufactured at a plant in Ulm.

Photo: ARX Robotics