Russian Attacks Damage 10 DTEK Energy Facilities In Kyiv Region In One Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, DTEK Group said this in a Telegram post.

The company noted that energy workers spent four days restoring power to more than 203,000 households. More than 200 repair crews are working on restoration efforts every day.

In addition, Russia is targeting Ukrenergo's high-voltage transmission networks, which supply electricity to the region. As a result, the operator has been forced to introduce emergency and stabilization power outages.

According to DTEK, another problem is the simultaneous switching on of high-powered electrical appliances after power is restored.

“The networks become overloaded, causing new outages. There are now hundreds of such cases every day,” the company stressed.

Russia again targets high-voltage substations overnight – PM Koretskyi

As Ukrinform reported, as of the morning of November 13, consumers in 12 regions of Ukraine were without electricity due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

Photo: DTEK