FIA Arrests Man Wanted In Eight Visa Fraud Cases

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Kamran Ullah

Abbottabad: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar Zone has arrested a suspect wanted in multiple visa fraud cases for allegedly collecting millions of rupees from citizens by promising them overseas employment visas.

According to the FIA Composite Circle Abbottabad, the arrested suspect has been identified as Syed Ali Nawaz Shah, son of Syed Shah Nawaz, a resident of Baghra No. 1, Haripur district.

Officials said eight cases of visa fraud have been registered against him under the Emigration Ordinance, 1979. He is accused of deceiving citizens by promising them jobs and visas abroad in exchange for money.

According to initial investigations and available records, the suspect allegedly collected around Rs4.2 million from several people by promising them employment visas for different countries. However, despite receiving the money, he allegedly failed to provide the promised visas, causing financial losses to the victims.

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The FIA team arrested the suspect based on intelligence information and available evidence. He has been shifted to the FIA Composite Circle Abbottabad for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Officials said investigations are underway to identify other possible suspects, determine the number of victims and uncover further details of the financial transactions.

The FIA has advised citizens to verify the legal status of agents and check all relevant documents before paying anyone for overseas employment or visa services to avoid financial fraud.