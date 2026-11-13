Not Every Child Dreams Of Becoming A Doctor Or Engineer

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By Khawlah Zarafshan

Most parents want their children to study the subjects they personally prefer. After completing Grade 8, when students have to choose subjects for the next academic year, many parents encourage them to opt for medical sciences or pre-engineering. This is because they believe these two fields are the best ways to achieve respect, fame and financial success.

Parents often want their children to make choices according to their wishes, regardless of the children's own interests. However, forcing a child to study subjects they are not interested in can lead to mental stress and confusion. This can affect their studies, reduce their concentration and prevent them from performing to their full potential. A child's academic performance depends on their interests, passion and hard work. Children can focus better on subjects they genuinely enjoy studying.

When my daughter passed Grade 8, the same discussion began in our family about which subjects she should choose next. Her father wanted her to opt for medical sciences, while she wanted to study computer science. I believed she should be given the opportunity to choose subjects according to her own interests.

To make the right decision, I met her teacher and asked which subjects she performed best in. The teacher told me that she was good in all subjects but consistently scored full marks in computer tests and examinations. According to the teacher, she was also interested in computer science, and the importance of this field would continue to grow in the coming years. Therefore, the teacher advised us to let her study the subject of her choice. Eventually, we enrolled her in computer science.

Similarly, Afreen, an eighth-grade student, told her mother that she wanted to study arts subjects in Grade 9. Her mother teaches mathematics at FG College. Respecting her daughter's wishes, she told her that whatever subjects she chose, she should study them with interest and dedication and strive for good results.

In our society, arts subjects are still considered less important than science subjects. Some people believe that only those who study medicine or engineering can become successful. However, success does not depend solely on a particular degree or profession. It also depends on a person's abilities, hard work and interest in their chosen field. Many people earn advanced degrees but fail to achieve the success they expect, while others who study arts and pursue different fields reach high positions and achieve remarkable success.

Also Read: The Unspoken Price of Being a Successful Woman

Children should be given the freedom to choose subjects according to their interests. When they study what they enjoy, education becomes a passion rather than a burden. They pay more attention to their favourite subjects, ask questions and try to explore new information on their own. Their existing interest and basic knowledge also help them understand new concepts more easily and remember them for longer.

When education is combined with passion and interest, children do not study merely to pass examinations. Instead, they develop a desire to gain knowledge and learn new things. This motivation helps them generate new ideas, improve their abilities and achieve success in their chosen fields.

Therefore, parents and teachers have a responsibility to understand children's interests, abilities and natural inclinations instead of imposing their own choices on them. They should respect their opinions, provide proper guidance and give them the opportunity to pursue their preferred fields. After all, a child's future should not be about fulfilling the unfulfilled dreams of their parents, but about developing their own abilities and achieving their full potential.