Dallas CPA Jeff Badu Shares Year-End Tax Planning Checklist For High-Income Earners And Business Owners

MENAFN - GetNews)"Year-End Tax Planning Checklist"Badu Tax Services outlines six moves to review before December 31, from retirement contributions and equipment purchases to charitable giving under new 2026 rules.

DALLAS, TX - November 13, 2026 - With the calendar year winding down, Jeff Badu, CPA, founder of Badu Tax Services, LLC, is encouraging high-income earners and business owners to review their tax position before December 31. Most strategies that lower a 2026 tax bill must be completed within the calendar year, which makes the coming weeks the practical window for action.

“Tax planning isn't an April activity. By then the year is over and the choices have been made,” said Badu.“The clients who save the most are the ones who sit down in November or early December and look at exactly where they stand.”

Badu Tax Services recommends reviewing six areas before year-end:

For 2026, the 401(k) employee deferral limit is $24,500, with an $8,000 catch-up for those 50 and older. Self-employed owners should confirm which plan type fits their income and whether setup steps must be completed by year-end.Current law allows 100% bonus depreciation for qualifying property acquired after January 19, 2025, and the Section 179 limit exceeds $2.5 million. Property generally must be placed in service by December 31 to count for 2026.New rules starting in 2026 add a 0.5%-of-AGI floor for itemizers and a deduction of up to 2,000 for joint filers) for non-itemizers, which can change how and when to give.Business owners may be able to defer income or accelerate deductions, depending on their accounting method and expected income next year.A mid-November check can show whether payments are on track, including the fourth-quarter estimate due January 15, 2027.Realizing losses can offset gains, while the wash-sale rule limits repurchasing the same security too soon.

“A year-end review doesn't have to be complicated,” Badu added.“It just has to happen while there is still time to act.”

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About Badu Tax Services, LLC

Badu Tax Services, LLC is a Dallas-based CPA firm offering tax preparation, tax planning, and tax representation services to individuals and businesses in all 50 states. Founded by Jeff Badu, CPA, the firm helps clients reduce their tax liability and plan ahead through proactive, year-round tax planning.

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Disclaimer: This release is for general informational purposes and is not individualized tax advice. Individual circumstances vary, so taxpayers should consult a qualified tax professional before making decisions.