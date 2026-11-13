Aquatech Named As An Official Partner For World Engineering Day 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)Aquatech, official partner for World Engineering Day 2026Aquatech, a specialist in sustainable water management, has been announced as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026.

London, United Kingdom - November 13, 2026 - Aquatech has been announced as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, the annual initiative highlighting the essential role that engineers and engineering plays around the world.

As a specialist in sustainable water management, Aquatech is leading the way when it comes to desalination, water recycling and processing wastewater.

"Industry consumes just under 20% of the world's water, directly competing with the water needed for our cities and homes. Industrial water is the hidden piece of the water crisis puzzle, and potentially our most powerful lever for change," says Devesh Sharma, Aquatech CEO.

World Engineering Day launched in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 4 March 2026, marking the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, features and news. The focus of this year's theme is "Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation".

An official International Day, as proclaimed by UNESCO, WED is operated by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), the global body that spans members from more than 100 countries and represents over 30 million engineers worldwide.

WED 2026 provides governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors with the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of engineering. All campaign content will be produced by SJH Studios - the official media partner and broadcaster for WED - and hosted on the official WED website at .

Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the WFEO, says: "World Engineering Day brings together engineers, governments, academia, industries and individuals to exchange ideas, drive innovation and take meaningful action. Collaboration is essential - we must work together to transform innovative ideas into real-world impact. When we bring together different voices, perspectives and expertise, we create stronger, more sustainable solutions."

Eleanor Hall, SJH Operations Director for WED, says: "As the official media partner for World Engineering Day, the team at SJH Studios are really excited to help present this year's celebration of engineering and delighted to have Aquatech on board, as a global authority insustainable water management."

To view Aquatech's WED content, go to

For further information about WED 2026, please contact.... For further information about Aquatech, please contact Rory Weaver, Director of Marketing, at....

About Aquatech

Aquatech is a global provider of water and process technology solutions, with more than 45 years of innovation behind it. Its work covers water reuse, desalination, zero liquid discharge and the recovery of critical minerals such as lithium. Based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, the company aims to accelerate global progress toward solving water scarcity and ensuring critical minerals security through technological leadership and innovative engineering.