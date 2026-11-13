A2C And Andrea Pusateri Bring“Here For The Ride” To Sardinia

MENAFN - GetNews)Andrea Pusateri, featured in A2C's“Here for the Ride: Sardinia Grand Loop” cycling projectA2C and Italian para-cyclist Andrea Pusateri are taking“Here for the Ride” on a five-stage Grand Loop cycling challenge of about 903 km around Sardinia, which began on November 10, 2026.

California, USA - November 13, 2026 - A2C and Italian para-cyclist and endurance athlete Andrea Pusateri have taken their shared belief in possibility onto the road with Here for the Ride: Sardinia Grand Loop, a five-stage cycling journey across the Italian island that began on November 10, 2026. The project brings together Andrea's experience as an athlete and founder of Beyond Limits with A2C's commitment to supporting people on the journeys they choose to take.

With its coastal roads, varied terrain and distinctive landscapes, Sardinia offers a fitting setting for a multi-stage cycling challenge. Over five stages, Andrea is exploring the island by bike, taking on the physical demands of the ride while sharing the places, people and experiences that make the journey meaningful. Through updates from the road, the project will document the experience as it unfolds, from the demands of long-distance cycling to the unexpected moments that make each journey unique.

For Andrea, the ride is another opportunity to bring the spirit of Beyond Limits to a wider audience. Through sport and personal storytelling, he encourages people to look beyond assumptions about what they can achieve and to approach challenges on their own terms. Here for the Ride: Sardinia Grand Loop builds on that message by following the journey as it happens, highlighting not only the challenge itself but also the discoveries and connections that develop along the way.

“I'm incredibly excited to take on this new adventure in Sardinia! Every Beyond Limits project is an opportunity to challenge myself, discover new places, meet amazing people, and most importantly, show that limits do not define who we are. I can't wait to get on my bike, explore this beautiful island, and share this incredible journey with everyone!” said Pusateri.

The Sardinia Grand Loop: Five Stages Across the Island

The Sardinia Grand Loop follows five planned cycling stages across Sardinia, forming a counterclockwise circuit of the island. The route covers approximately 903 km in total, with around 9,430 m of cumulative elevation gain. Readers can explore each stage through Komoot and follow Andrea's journey across the island.



Stage 1 - Olbia to Alghero: 207 km | 9 hr 23 min | 2,050 m elevation gain

Stage 2 - Alghero to Oristano: 103 km | 4 hr 59 min | 1,430 m elevation gain

Stage 3 - Oristano to Pula: 203 km | 9 hr 23 min | 2,200 m elevation gain

Stage 4 - Pula to Muravera: 146 km | 6 hr 14 min | 1,110 m elevation gain Stage 5 - Muravera to Olbia: 244 km | 11 hr 07 min | 2,640 m elevation gain

Pusateri has built an accomplished career in para-cycling and endurance sport, earning national titles and international podium finishes. He represented the Italian National Para-Cycling Team for 11 years and has continued to challenge himself across different endurance disciplines, including triathlon.

Beyond competition, Andrea founded Beyond Limits to encourage people to reconsider the assumptions often placed on individuals with disabilities. Through sport and personal storytelling, the initiative highlights how determination, opportunity and the willingness to take on new challenges can open up new possibilities. The Sardinia Grand Loop brings this perspective into a new setting, offering audiences a chance to follow the physical challenge alongside the experiences and connections that emerge throughout the ride.

A2C is supporting the project as a cycling partner. The brand develops mounting solutions for bicycles, motorcycles, cars and everyday use, with a focus on practical design and dependable support for people on the move. Through Here for the Ride: Sardinia Grand Loop, A2C is connecting its products with a real cycling experience while keeping Andrea and the purpose behind his journey at the centre of the story.

As part of the collaboration, A2C is highlighting its latest cycling accessories, including its bicycle phone mounts and the newly introduced A2C One-Lock Dual-Twist Magnetic Bike Bottle. These products reflect the brand's focus on practical design and everyday riding needs, offering riders convenient solutions for their journeys.



A2C One-Lock Out-Front Bike Mount

A2C One-Lock Universal Strap Bar Mount A2C One-Lock Dual-Twist Magnetic Bike Bottle

For cyclists looking for a streamlined, front-mounted setup, the A2C One-Lock Out-Front Bike Mount offers a clean handlebar configuration, while the A2C One-Lock Universal Strap Bar Mount provides a flexible, strap-based alternative for compatible handlebars. Both phone mounts feature magnetic alignment and a mechanical locking structure, making it easier for riders to attach and remove their phones. Their different mounting approaches give riders options based on their bicycles and setup preferences.

Alongside the phone mounts, the A2C One-Lock Dual-Twist Magnetic Bike Bottle adds a hydration solution to A2C's cycling range. Together, the phone mounts and bottle system address different aspects of the riding experience, from keeping a phone accessible for route planning and navigation to carrying water on everyday rides and longer cycling adventures.

For A2C, the products featured in this project are designed to support the practical needs of cyclists on the road. On longer rides, route planning, navigation and hydration all play an important role in the journey. Having reliable accessories within easy reach allows riders to stay organized and focus more on the ride itself.

The partnership also reflects a shared understanding of adaptability. A2C's brand idea, Adaptive to Change, expresses its commitment to developing solutions that respond to different needs and real-world conditions. Andrea's sporting career and work through Beyond Limits reflect a similar principle from a personal perspective: progress often means adapting to circumstances, finding a way forward and continuing to pursue what matters.

At its heart, Here for the Ride is about the people and experiences that give a journey meaning. Andrea's ride across Sardinia offers one expression of that idea, while A2C's role is to support the journey without taking the spotlight away from the person making it.

The project will also create opportunities to connect with fellow riders and the wider cycling community. During the Sardinia journey, Andrea plans to share A2C products with cyclists he meets along the route, creating opportunities to exchange experiences, share a passion for cycling and build connections with other riders.

Beyond the ride, A2C plans to produce a documentary centered on Andrea Pusateri, capturing his personal journey, the challenges and experiences of the Sardinia ride, and the inspiration behind his commitment to pushing beyond limits. Further details about the documentary will be announced through A2C's official channels.

Beyond the Sardinia challenge, A2C will continue to bring the spirit of Here for the Ride to a wider global audience through a user-generated content campaign. The campaign will welcome content creators from cycling, motorcycling, automotive, golf and other ride-related communities around the world, inviting them to share their riding experiences, personal stories and memorable moments. Selected participants will have the opportunity to win cash prizes, with more details to be announced through A2C's official channels.

In addition, inspired by Andrea's Sardinia journey, A2C will launch a C-Moment Giveaway through its social media channels. Open to everyone, the giveaway invites A2C community members, cycling enthusiasts, followers and viewers alike to engage with the project, share their own memorable moments and take part in the celebration.

Together, the documentary and these community initiatives will bring the project's message to a wider audience, highlighting the many ways people find motivation, build connections and keep moving forward. Whether it is a demanding endurance challenge or an everyday ride, Here for the Ride recognizes that every journey has its own meaning.

The journey began on November 10, 2026. A2C and Andrea will share updates as the ride progresses, with further information about the project and its related activities to follow.

About Andrea Pusateri

Andrea Pusateri is an Italian para-cyclist and endurance athlete whose career achievements include five UCI Para-Cycling World Cup podium finishes, including one victory, and ten Italian national championship titles. He also secured first place in the para-athlete category at Ironman 70.3 Barcelona and represented the Italian National Para-Cycling Team for 11 years.

Beyond his sporting achievements, Andrea is the founder of Beyond Limits, a project that uses sport and personal stories to encourage people to look beyond perceived limitations.

About A2C

A2C develops mounting solutions for bicycles, motorcycles, cars and everyday use. With in-house research and development and manufacturing capabilities, the company focuses on practical design and dependable support for people on the move. A2C's brand idea, Adaptive to Change, reflects its aim to create solutions that respond to different needs, environments and journeys. The brand strives to provide the support people need to focus on the experiences that matter to them.