Cyabra, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYAB) Secures Six-Figure Agreement With Major Media Company To Detect Online Manipulation And Verify Audience Authenticity

MENAFN - GetNews) $CYAB Builds Powerful Momentum, Expanding Government Contracts, FBI Access and Growing AI Recognition

NEW YORK, NY - November 13, 2026 - Cyabra, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYAB) $CYAB an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered narrative intelligence company that helps governments and enterprises detect coordinated manipulation and protect digital trust, has announced that a major media company has selected CYAB pursuant to a six-figure commercial agreement to help distinguish genuine audience sentiment from coordinated, inauthentic activity around its broadcast networks, digital brands, and on-air talent.

For a media company, a surge in negative posts may reflect genuine audience reaction, coordinated amplification, or a combination of both. Without distinguishing these dynamics, teams risk misjudging a controversy, misallocating resources, or inadvertently amplifying a coordinated campaign.

To address this challenge, the media organization selected the CYAB narrative intelligence platform. Its operational and communications teams will be able to assess whether a surge in posts reflects genuine audience engagement, coordinated inauthentic amplification, or both, track campaigns across platforms, identify potential impersonation attempts-including those involving AI-generated video-and analyze networks associated with coordinated activity. The media company is also expected to benefit from early warning alerts on impersonation schemes and coordinated activity aimed directly at its high-profile executives and on-air talent.

The engagement also builds on the CYAB recognition as a Market Shaper in the inaugural June 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant for Narrative Intelligence - Startup Vendors, in which Gartner, Inc. formally defined and assessed the narrative intelligence market for the first time.

Six-Figure Contract with Leading Southeast Asian National Investigative Agency, Expanding Asia-Pacific Government Footprint

CYAB has announced a new six-figure agreement to provide its platform to a national investigative and law enforcement agency in Southeast Asia.

The agency's investigative teams will use CYAB narrative open-source intelligence, built on publicly available data, to analyze online narratives, detect coordinated activities, and evaluate evolving information trends. The deployment is designed to give investigative teams a clear, timely read on potential threats and security risks around major regional events.

As national security and law enforcement agencies worldwide face sophisticated digital influence operations, they are increasingly prioritizing evidence-based narrative intelligence to detect manufactured activity and protect public confidence .

Co-Founder and CEO Dan Brahmy Featured on“The Big Biz Show”

Dan Brahmy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CYAB, participated in an interview with“The Big Biz Show,” an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated TV and radio show in October.

During the interview, Mr. Brahmy discussed the growing threat of online disinformation and the increasing sophistication of fake accounts, bot networks and AI-generated content used to manipulate public opinion and influence digital conversations. He also highlighted the CYAB AI-powered narrative intelligence platform, which helps organizations identify coordinated inauthentic activity, uncover manipulated narratives, and better understand the sources and impact of online disinformation. The discussion also addressed the importance of protecting digital trust and the expanding need for advanced detection capabilities among government agencies, national security organizations, and global enterprises.

The CYAB interview is available through“The Big Biz Show,” which airs on cable television and streaming services, including Roku, as well as on radio through The Biz Talk Radio Network, Armed Forces Radio and iHeart Media.

To access the full CYAB interview click here:

AI-Powered Narrative Intelligence Company That Helps Governments and Enterprises Detect Coordinated Manipulation and Protect Digital Trust.

Six Figure Agreement with Major Media Company to Distinguish Genuine Audience Sentiment from Coordinated, Inauthentic Activity.

Six-Figure Contract with Leading Southeast Asian National Investigative Agency, Expanding Asia-Pacific Government Footprint.

Agreement for AI-Powered Narrative Open-Source Intelligence Across Social Platforms, Strengthening Situational Awareness and Threat Assessment.

CYAB Co-Founder and CEO Dan Brahmy Featured on“The Big Biz Show.”

About Cyabra, Inc.

Cyabra is an AI-powered narrative intelligence company that helps national security and defense organizations, government agencies, brands, communications agencies, and global enterprises restore trust and authenticity online by analyzing manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors. The platform helps teams understand who is operating, how activity is amplified, and where coordinated activity is shaping perception, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

Mission

The Cyabra mission (updated in its 2026 rebrand) is to restore trust and authenticity online for enterprises and governments. It does this by analyzing actors, behaviors, and content (its“ABC” framework) to distinguish organic activity or isolated noise from coordinated inauthentic influence, manipulated content, deepfakes, and other forms of disinformation. The platform turns this into clear, evidence-based mitigation steps so organizations can respond proportionately.

Cyabra, Inc. was incorporated on July 16, 2024 (as Trailblazer Holdings, Inc., later renamed Cyabra, Inc.) in the state of Delaware.

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