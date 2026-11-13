John J De Goey Challenges Investors To Rethink Financial Optimism In Bullshift How Optimism Bias Threatens Your Finances

MENAFN - GetNews)Personal finance expert John J. De Goey, CIM, CFP, FP Canada FELLOW, invites investors to take a closer look at the hidden risks behind excessive optimism in his latest book, Bullshift – How Optimism Bias Threatens Your Finances. Through a thoughtful examination of behavioural biases, De Goey reveals how overly positive assumptions can prevent investors from recognizing potential risks and making more informed financial decisions.

In Bullshift, De Goey explores how optimism bias can influence the way people approach their portfolios, often causing them to overlook evidence, underestimate risks, and accept financial narratives without sufficient critical evaluation. The book examines how encouraging messages within the financial services industry may sometimes promote confidence while discouraging investors from asking important questions about their long-term financial security.

Drawing from more than three decades of experience working with wealthy retail clients, De Goey provides readers with insights into the importance of questioning assumptions and developing a more realistic understanding of investment risk. His message is clear: many investors may be taking on more risk than they realize, and asking critical, timely questions is essential to achieving better financial outcomes.

The inspiration behind Bullshift came after the COVID-19 pandemic, when De Goey noticed similarities in how governments and financial advisors encouraged people to maintain positive outlooks despite ongoing challenges. While optimism itself is not inherently harmful, he highlights the importance of balancing confidence with objective analysis and awareness of potential problems.

About the Author

John De Goey is a widely recognized personal finance expert who has spent over 30 years helping clients navigate financial decisions. He has been named one of Canada's Top 50 Advisors by Wealth Professional Magazine twice and is one of only ten recipients of the Donald J. Johnston Award for lifetime contribution to the financial planning profession. He is also the author of STANDUP to the Financial Services Industry (2019) and The Professional Financial Advisor IV (2016), and currently hosts the Make Better Wealth Decisions podcast.

With Bullshift – How Optimism Bias Threatens Your Finances, John J. De Goey encourages readers to move beyond assumptions, evaluate financial advice critically, and make decisions based on awareness, evidence, and long-term purpose.

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Global Book Network - John J. De Goey, Author of Bullshift