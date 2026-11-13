AI And Robotics Holiday Meetup 2026 Set To Connect Bay Area Startups, Tech Leaders And Innovators

Oakland, California - November 13, 2026 - On Nov. 18, 2026, The Future of Tech (TFOT) is getting a festive twist! will bring together founders, robotics and AI enthusiasts, technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators for The Robots and AI Holiday Meetup in Oakland, California.

Hosted by The Future of Tech and Circuit Launch, the meetup will bring the Bay Area technology community together for an evening of conversations around robotics, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and the innovations shaping the future.

From exploring the growing role of intelligent robots and AI-powered solutions to discovering how emerging technologies are moving from concepts into real-world applications, the gathering will create opportunities to exchange ideas, explore new possibilities, and connect with people building what comes next.

Beyond the technology conversations, the evening is designed to celebrate community and collaboration.

With a season of giving, networking, and celebration at its heart, the meetup offers a chance to close the year with fresh connections and the wider technology community.

Register now and celebrate the future of robotics and AI with the Bay Area tech community!

What to Expect?

Registration & Welcome: Kicking Off the Holiday Celebrations

The evening will begin with registration, guest arrivals, and networking, setting the stage for a relaxed and engaging gathering. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet founders, investors, robotics and AI enthusiasts, technology leaders, and fellow innovators while exchanging ideas and making new connections.

It's the perfect opportunity to reconnect with familiar faces, meet new people, and ease into an evening filled with technology, conversations, and holiday celebrations.

Sponsors and Partners' Note: Celebrating Innovation Through Collaboration

Hear from the event's hosts, sponsors, and partners as they share perspectives on robotics, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and the opportunities shaping the innovation ecosystem.

Their contributions highlight the importance of collaboration, community building, and shared ideas in advancing technology and creating opportunities for the next generation of innovators.

Exhibitors Showcase: Discovering Emerging Technology

The meetup will feature Live Tech Demo by TECO Technology, an exhibitor, offering attendees an opportunity to explore its technology and learn more about its innovations.

Attendees can connect with the team, discover its solutions, and get a closer look at the technologies contributing to the evolving robotics and AI landscape.

Happy Hour: Sip, Savor & Celebrate!

What's a holiday meetup without a little celebration? The celebrations are best with great drinks, delicious food, and better company!

Get ready for an evening of festive indulgence at the Holiday Happy Hour & Networking Mixer. Guests can enjoy complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, paired with curated bites, while connecting with founders, entrepreneurs, robotic and AI enthusiasts, technology leaders, and fellow innovators.

With drinks flowing, delicious bites to enjoy, and a room full of great company, the evening promises a relaxed celebration filled with conversations, connection, and festive cheer.

A Season of Giving & Togetherness: Spreading Holiday Joy

The holidays are about sharing, caring, and giving back. This season, let's do more than celebrate – let's give back to the community!

As part of our holiday meetup, we're organizing a community donation drive to support those in need. You're most welcome to bring packaged food, canned goods, essential goods, or toys to contribute.

A little contribution can go a long way. Let's make giving back part of the celebration!

About Our Partners

Event Partner

Silicon Valley PropTech Association: SVPropTech is a global collaboration platform connecting private, public, and non-governmental stakeholders in property technology, supporting education, networking, and business opportunities across international markets.

10X Growth Strategies is a Silicon Valley community connecting investors, founders, and corporate executives through networking events featuring leading VCs and founders. Founded by Preethy Padmanabhan, the community also hosts a globally top 10% ranked podcast on Listen Notes.

Join the community:

Drinks Partner

GNUS: Genius Ventures, Inc. develops decentralized infrastructure solutions, with GNUS tokens supporting distributed GPU utilization through a multi-chain DePIN ecosystem.

Join Us at TFOT: The Robots and AI Holiday Meetup

The Robots and AI Holiday Meetup is more than an opportunity to discuss emerging technologies. It's a chance to bring together the people exploring, building, and shaping the future of robotics and artificial intelligence while celebrating the community behind innovation.

From technology conversations and live demonstrations to festive drinks, delicious bites, and meaningful connections, the evening promises a blend of innovation and holiday spirit.

Whether you're a founder, entrepreneur, technology professional, investor, builder, or simply curious about robotics and AI, there's a place for you in this gathering.

Celebrate innovation. Connect with the community. Share the holiday spirit.

About us

The Future of Tech (TFOT): The Future of Tech is a global platform connecting founders, investors, enterprises, and innovators through impactful events and ecosystem collaborations. Powered by Orbis86, OffChain Global, and BrandPR, it brings together communities across emerging technologies to foster meaningful conversations, partnerships, and innovation.

Orbis86: Orbis86 drives emerging technology innovation through its Engage – Educate – Elevate approach, creating experiences and global events that bring communities together around intelligent systems, decentralized technologies, and emerging innovation.

OffChain Global: OffChain Global is a worldwide community with more than 70 chapters for technology enthusiasts, digital asset professionals, and entrepreneurs. Through local gatherings and speaking events, it creates opportunities for communities to connect and collaborate.

BrandPR: BrandPR is a PR and marketing agency partnering with Orbis86 to help emerging technology brands build visibility through media coverage, marketing campaigns, and community-building initiatives



Circuit Launch: Circuit Launch is a dedicated coworking and innovation space for IoT, VR, AR, and electronic hardware startups. It supports hardware-focused companies with office, laboratory, and micromanufacturing workspaces, alongside access to a network of engineers, suppliers, manufacturers, and investors.