Shenzhen Huaersheng Electronics Honored As“2025 Excellent Supplier” By Leading Energy Iot Leader LINYANG

MENAFN - GetNews)Shenzhen Huaersheng Electronics Co., Ltd. has been awarded the prestigioustitle by LINYANG Group, a global leader in the energy IoT sector. This recognition highlights Huaersheng Electronics' exceptional performance in product quality, on-time delivery, and professional technical support, and marks a significant milestone in the deepening partnership between the two companies.

As a world-renowned energy IoT enterprise, LINYANG Group holds its suppliers to the highest standards of technical expertise, product reliability, and service excellence. This award underscores Huaersheng Electronics' proven capabilities in technological innovation, production management, and customer-oriented service, earning the full trust of a top-tier industry partner.

Throughout the collaboration, Huaersheng Electronics has remained steadfast in its customer-first approach. By leveraging advanced vacuum technology solutions and maintaining highly responsive support, the company has consistently provided robust backing for the progression of LINYANG Group's key projects.

Looking forward, Huaersheng Electronics will continue to adhere to its core philosophy of“Technology-Driven, Quality-First,” further strengthening its strategic cooperation with LINYANG Group. The company is committed to continuously enhancing the value of its products and services, driving greater business success for its partners and contributing to the high-quality advancement of the industry.

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HARESAN was established in 2006, specializing in monochrome LCD, TFT, AMOLED small and medium-sized display touch modules, research and development, production, marketing Sales, after-sales service as one of the national high-tech enterprises.