Beijing Rongxin Yundar Expands Central Asian Footprint With Strategic Auto Parts Market Investigation In Uzbekistan

MENAFN - GetNews)Recently, the general manager of Beijing Rongxin Yundar Trading Co., Ltd. led a team in person to visit Uzbekistan to conduct a deep exploration of the auto parts market. They conducted on-site investigations of the current market situation, policy environment, and cooperation opportunities in the local area, laying a solid foundation for the company to further expand the auto parts market in Central Asia and deepen its global layout. This visit closely followed the development trend of Uzbekistan's automotive industry and focused on market demand and cooperation pain points, promoting two-way empowerment and win-win development in the auto parts field between China and Uzbekistan.

During the visit, the general manager and his team visited core markets such as Tashkent Auto City and Samarkand Auto Mall, and had in-depth discussions with local well-known auto parts distributors, repair chain enterprises, and park managers. They learned about the supply and demand structure, product preferences, and industry pain points of the auto parts market in Uzbekistan. It is known that the number of cars in Uzbekistan has exceeded 4 million, and the demand for after-sales accessories is strong. The acceptance of high-quality Chinese auto parts products is also increasing year by year, and local high-end accessories rely on imports, providing a broad space for the export of Beijing Rongxin Yundar's products.

The general manager focused on researching the local logistics system, product certification standards, and policy support. In combination with the new regulations of Uzbekistan's automotive industry that will fully align with international standards from July 2026, he discussed with local partners cooperation directions such as supply chain optimization, overseas warehouse construction, and local services. Both sides reached preliminary consensus on the supply of auto parts suitable for the local market, technical support, and after-sales guarantees, clarifying the path for the subsequent cooperation.

This visit not only enabled Beijing Rongxin Yundar to accurately grasp the latest developments in the auto parts market in Uzbekistan, but also built a communication bridge with local enterprises. In the future, the company will rely on its 15 years of auto parts export experience and complete product system, combined with the market demands of Uzbekistan, optimize the export layout, promote high-quality Chinese auto parts products to enter Central Asia, and draw on local market experience to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, helping the of the auto parts industries between China and Uzbekistan.

About Us

Beijing Rongxin Yuanda Trading Co., Ltd. was officially established in 2011, with its headquarters located in Tianjin. It enjoys convenient port transportation and a complete industrial chain, which provides a solid geographical advantage for our automotive parts export business.