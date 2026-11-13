STARKING Explores The Heritage Of Chinese Tourbillon Watchmaking

MENAFN - GetNews)The tourbillon has long represented one of mechanical watchmaking's most recognizable technical achievements. By placing the escapement and regulating organ inside a rotating cage, the mechanism creates a dynamic display that combines precision engineering with mechanical theatre. For STARKING, developing a proprietary tourbillon movement was not simply about adding another model to a collection. It was a step toward deeper control of the technology at the heart of the watch.

STARKING Watch Group expanded into movement research through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Jingrui Movement Co., Ltd. The team studied mechanical and quartz movement design, built manufacturing experience and developed products protected by intellectual-property rights and national patents. This technical foundation supported the creation of the Group's self-developed Chinese tourbillon movement.

Movement development requires coordination across many disciplines. Engineers must consider energy transmission, component tolerances, stability, assembly and testing. Designers must also decide how the movement will be presented through the dial and case so that the rotating mechanism remains visually engaging without compromising legibility. By linking research, parts production, watch assembly and quality control, STARKING established an industrial chain with its own characteristics.

The result supports a broader range of tourbillon watches, including manual and automatic models shown on the brand's official website. For collectors, the appeal lies not only in the rotating mechanism but also in the story of independent development behind it. For the company, each model is an opportunity to refine manufacturing capability and bring complex mechanical watchmaking to a wider audience.

STARKING continues to treat movement technology as a long-term field of investment. Future work will build on the same principles that shaped the original project: continuous exploration, practical engineering and respect for the craft of mechanical timekeeping. The tourbillon is therefore both a product and a symbol of the Group's ambition to strengthen original Chinese watchmaking technology.

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STARKING Watch Group was founded in 1992 as an integrated watch manufacturer combining research and development, design, production, sales and customer service. For more than three decades, the Group has built experience in watch aesthetics, structural engineering, movement development, complete-watch production and quality management.