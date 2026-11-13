Frankfurt DJ Leonardo Aquino Marks 20 Years In Professional Djing And Highlights Worldwide Availability

MENAFN - GetNews)"DJ Leonardo Aquino performing at a live event. Frankfurt-based professional DJ specializing in corporate events, weddings and international event entertainment. Photo: DJ Leonardo Aquino"Frankfurt-based DJ Leonardo Aquino marks 20 years in professional DJing, with more than 2,000 events and worldwide availability for weddings, corporate events and private celebrations.

Frankfurt am Main, Germany - November 13, 2026 - DJ Leonardo Aquino marks two decades in professional DJing in 2026. Based in Frankfurt am Main, Aquino has built a career across club performances, weddings, corporate events and private celebrations. He has accompanied more than 2,000 events and is available for bookings throughout Germany and internationally, including destination weddings and corporate events abroad.

From Frankfurt roots to international bookings

Aquino began his professional DJ career in 2006. His background includes performances in Frankfurt's club scene, radio work and appearances alongside international artists. Among the milestones of his career are performances at the Cocoon Club in Frankfurt, an opening set for Avicii at Festhalle Frankfurt and work featured in the documentary "Fuckmybeatz: Nightlife in Frankfurt".

Today, his work focuses on open-format DJ performance for events where the music needs to adapt to different audiences and stages of the programme. His bookings include weddings, company celebrations, conferences, trade fair events, gala evenings, milestone birthdays and selected club and public events. While Frankfurt and the Rhein-Main region remain his home market, his services are not limited to a particular city, country or continent. Event organisers can enquire about engagements worldwide.

Music planned around the event

Aquino works across genres and decades, combining current chart music, pop, house, hip-hop, R&B, rock, dance classics and music from the 1970s through the 2000s. Rather than relying on a fixed playlist, he adjusts the music live to the audience and the atmosphere in the room. Event preparation includes discussions with clients about the format, schedule, musical preferences and songs that should or should not be played.

For selected weddings and corporate events, Aquino can be booked together with an experienced DJ partner as a DJ duo. Depending on the event, he can also provide professional sound and lighting equipment, including systems suited to the size and requirements of the venue. Aquino is also a brand ambassador for Italian audio manufacturer RCF and the founder of the Frankfurter DJ Schule, where he provides DJ training and coaching.

"Frankfurt is my home base, but it is not a limit on where I can work. Every event has its own audience, setting and musical identity. My role is to understand that brief and build the music around the people in the room," says Leonardo Aquino.

A career built on live events

Aquino's experience connects the club environment with the planning and technical requirements of professional events. His work includes advance coordination with clients, venues and event partners, as well as adapting the musical programme as an event moves from reception or dinner to the dance floor. The aim is to provide a coherent musical experience while responding to the needs of each individual occasion.

His current public profile includes 282 Google reviews with an average rating of 5.0 out of 5.0, as displayed on his website in November 2026. The ThreeBestRated directory also lists Aquino among its expert-recommended top three DJs in Frankfurt and records 117 out of 120 inspection points.

Further information, event references and booking enquiries are available through the official website:

About DJ Leonardo Aquino

DJ Leonardo Aquino is a Frankfurt am Main-based DJ and event entertainment provider serving weddings, corporate events, private celebrations and selected public events. He has worked professionally as a DJ since 2006 and has accompanied more than 2,000 events. His services combine open-format DJ performance, individual event preparation and professional sound and lighting production. Based in Frankfurt, he is available for bookings throughout Germany and worldwide.