Premium Cool-Fabric Pocket Spring Mattress With 2.5 Cm Imported Latex, Dual Tech 3D Layers And Breathable 5D Fabric

MENAFN - GetNews)Cool fabric mattress, pocket spring mattress, silent pocket spring mattress, imported latex mattress, 2.5 cm latex mattress, Tech 3D mattress, breathable 5D fabric mattress, latex pocket spring mattress, internally tufted mattress, premium mattress manufacturer, custom mattress supplier, European hotel mattress, luxury residential mattress, breathable comfort mattress

A Balanced Mattress Solution for Modern European Bedrooms As an integrated furniture trading and manufacturing enterprise, we present a premium cool-fabric pocket spring mattress designed for European residential, hospitality and furniture project applications. The mattress combines cool-fabric independent pocket silent springs, two Tech 3D layers, a 2.5 cm imported latex comfort layer, breathable 5D fabric and internal tufting.

Each layer has a defined role within the mattress construction. The pocket spring unit provides the structural support base, the Tech 3D layers contribute to a more breathable and resilient build, the latex layer adds responsive cushioning, and the 5D fabric supports air circulation through the comfort system.

Independent Pocket Silent Springs for Stable Support

The mattress uses cool-fabric independent pocket silent springs as its core support system. Each pocketed spring is designed to respond more independently across the sleeping surface, helping create a balanced support experience for different body positions and sleep preferences.

The pocket construction also helps limit the transfer of movement through the spring unit. For couples, guest rooms and hospitality projects, this structure supports a calmer sleeping environment while maintaining the responsive feel expected from a modern pocket spring mattress.

The cool-fabric spring covering gives the internal spring unit a refined material specification and complements the mattress's breathable comfort concept. Actual performance may vary according to the complete mattress specification, user weight, bed base and use conditions.

Dual Tech 3D Layers for Breathability and Resilient Comfort

Two Tech 3D layers are built into the mattress to support a more open and breathable comfort structure. The three-dimensional fiber construction creates space within the layer, helping air move through the mattress more easily than a fully dense flat padding layer.

The Tech 3D layers also contribute to the mattress's resilience and structural recovery. Working together with the pocket springs and latex, they help create a gradual transition from the stable support core to the softer upper comfort area.

For European buyers, this combination offers a clear specification story: pocket springs for support, three-dimensional fiber layers for airflow and latex for responsive cushioning. It is a practical structure for buyers seeking a balanced mattress rather than an overly soft or overly rigid sleeping surface.

2.5 cm Imported Latex for Responsive Cushioning

A 2.5 cm imported latex layer is placed within the upper comfort structure. Latex provides a responsive cushioning feel that adapts to pressure while retaining a degree of spring-back. This helps the mattress deliver a supportive yet comfortable surface response.

The 2.5 cm specification offers a practical balance within a multi-layer mattress. It adds a noticeable comfort component without allowing the latex layer to define the entire mattress feel. Instead, it works with the pocket spring support and Tech 3D layers to create a more coordinated sleep surface.

The latex layer is suited to product ranges positioned around pressure-responsive comfort, breathable construction and premium material selection. Latex specifications such as density, origin certification and firmness should be confirmed according to the final production configuration.

Breathable 5D Fabric for a Refined Comfort Finish

The mattress is finished with breathable 5D fabric. Its three-dimensional surface and air-permeable character support the product's overall ventilation concept while giving the mattress a textured and contemporary appearance.

The 5D fabric works with the internal Tech 3D layers rather than serving as a standalone feature. Together, they form a layered breathable design that can help manage everyday heat and moisture within normal bedroom use. The mattress should still be used in a well-ventilated environment and cared for according to the fabric and product instructions.

The neutral gray appearance is suitable for contemporary bedroom collections, modern upholstered beds and hospitality rooms that require a clean, coordinated visual presentation.

Internal Tufting for a More Structured Mattress Build

Internal tufting is used to connect and organise selected layers within the mattress. This construction method helps reduce excessive movement between layers and supports a more consistent surface structure over everyday use.

The tufted construction also gives the mattress a carefully finished appearance. Together with the quilted cool-fabric cover and dark edge piping, it creates a clear product identity for premium residential and hospitality collections.

Internal tufting should be understood as a construction and finishing feature, not as a claim of permanent shape retention. Long-term performance depends on the final materials, manufacturing standards, bed base, care routine and usage conditions.

Performance Advantages of the Layered Mattress System

The product's main advantages come from the coordination of its spring, fiber, latex, fabric and tufting layers:

Stable independent support: The pocket spring unit provides a structured support foundation with independent spring response.

Quieter movement response: The silent pocket spring design helps reduce the spread of movement through the spring system.

Breathable layered construction: Dual Tech 3D layers and breathable 5D fabric support airflow within the comfort structure.

Responsive latex cushioning: The 2.5 cm imported latex layer adds flexible cushioning and resilient surface response.

Structured internal construction: Internal tufting helps organise the layers and maintain a neat mattress build.

Premium visual positioning: Quilted cool fabric, gray coloring and dark piping support a contemporary premium appearance.

A Practical B2B Mattress Solution for European Projects

This cool-fabric latex mattress is suitable for premium residences, modern apartments, boutique hotels, serviced apartments, guest rooms and furniture projects. Its balanced construction can be positioned for buyers seeking breathable comfort, independent support and a refined contemporary appearance in one mattress specification.

For European retailers, the product provides several clear selling points that are easy to communicate: silent pocket springs, dual Tech 3D layers, 2.5 cm imported latex, breathable 5D fabric and internal tufting. The combination supports a premium product story without relying on unsupported absolute claims.

Interior designers can specify the mattress for contemporary bedroom concepts, while hospitality buyers can use it as part of a comfort-focused room package. As a furniture trading and manufacturing enterprise, the supplier can further discuss sizes, cover colors, firmness options, packaging and project quantities according to the buyer's requirements.

Product Highlights at a Glance

Cool-fabric independent pocket silent springs: Provide a stable support foundation and a calmer movement response.

Two Tech 3D layers: Support a more breathable and resilient internal comfort structure.

2.5 cm imported latex: Adds responsive cushioning and a balanced surface feel.

Breathable 5D fabric: Enhances the three-dimensional, air-permeable comfort concept.

Internal tufting: Helps organise the internal layers and create a refined finish.

Comfort, support and durability: A coordinated construction for daily residential and hospitality use.

Conclusion

A Breathable Latex Pocket Spring Mattress with Clear Premium Positioning

This premium mattress combines cool-fabric independent pocket silent springs, dual Tech 3D layers, a 2.5 cm imported latex layer, breathable 5D fabric and internal tufting. The result is a balanced product solution built around support, responsive comfort, airflow and structured finishing.

About Us

Based in Foshan, the world‐renowned furniture hub, our brand Qingyumai serves customers globally.

We are an integrated furniture manufacturer covering R&D, production and international sales.

With over 10 years of global‐market experience and our own production facility, we own more than 100 original patents.