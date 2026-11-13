Ego Stereo Camera Introduces Synchronized Stereo RGB And IMU Technology For Egocentric Data Collection

(MENAFN- GetNews) Dongguan City, Guangdong, China - November 13, 2026 - Product Overview Dual global-shutter sensors, 1080p at 30 fps per eye, and a 6-axis IMU that shares the same clock. Two versions: a standalone WiFi recorder and a USB module for headset integration. We have updated our Ego Stereo Camera, the head-worn rig we build for teams collecting first-person video: robotics labs training manipulation models, manufacturers recording line work, and research groups assembling egocentric datasets. The short version Two global-shutter sensors record stereo RGB at up to 1080p/30fps each. A 6-axis IMU runs alongside them. Every stereo frame and every IMU sample carries a hardware timestamp, so the two streams land in the same time base when you open them in post - no hand-measured offset to track. Why we moved the sync into hardware Egocentric datasets usually fail in one of two places. The left and right frames drift apart over a long session. Or the IMU and the video disagree about when a hand crossed the workspace. Software sync handles this most of the time, and then it stops. A dropped frame, a re-encode, a hub that renegotiates mid-session - and the offset you measured in the morning is wrong by the afternoon. You find out three weeks later, when a policy trained on the data behaves oddly. Stamping at capture removes that failure mode. The timestamps belong to the recording, not to the machine that later reads it, so a clip behaves the same whether you process it on the capture machine or a cluster. Two versions, different jobs

Feature WiFi version USB version Recording Writes to SD card on the device Data goes to your own compute over USB Power Built-in battery Low draw, trimmed for long shifts Session No PC or phone attached Tethered by cable Fits Factory walkthroughs, field sessions, anywhere you cannot tether a laptop Custom headsets, fixed rigs, shifts that run for hours

The WiFi version is the one to hand to an operator. It starts recording and keeps going; nothing on the other end needs to be running. The USB version is the one to build into hardware you are already designing, where the cable and the compute are part of the package.

Calibration is done before it ships

Each camera is calibrated before it leaves us. The calibration file is exported and handed over with the unit, so you can load intrinsics and extrinsics straight into your pipeline.

What it has been used for

Units from this line have run in three settings so far:



[.] Factory floors: On-site recording of assembly and inspection work, worn by the operator rather than mounted on a tripod.

[.] Human manipulation data: Hand-centric capture for teams building manipulation datasets, where the wrist and finger motion have to line up with what the stereo pair sees. [.] Egocentric vision research: First-person datasets where the rectified wide field of view and low distortion matter more than absolute resolution.

Where it stops

It tops out at 1080p/30 per camera. If your work needs 4K per eye, this is not the unit.

The USB version needs a host. It is a module, not a recorder.

The WiFi version records to card, so someone has to pull and offload cards between sessions.

Ordering

No minimum order quantity. Pilot orders start at 5 units, which is enough to run a real collection and compare against whatever you use now. From there we scale to production volumes for larger deployments.

Sample units are available now for technical evaluation. Ask for the datasheet, a raw recording (stereo pair plus IMU, unprocessed) and pilot pricing. Open the raw file in your own pipeline before you commit - that is the only test that tells you whether the sync and the calibration hold up under your conditions.

Specifications

Sensors 2 × global shutter Resolution / frame rate Up to 1080p @ 30 fps per camera Stereo sync Left and right frames time-synced at capture IMU 6-axis, hardware-timestamped, synced to stereo frames Optics Wide rectified field of view, low distortion Calibration ChArUco; calibration file exported per unit Storage (WiFi version) SD card Power (WiFi version) Built-in battery Power (USB version) Low consumption, intended for long sessions Minimum order None Availability Sample units available now

FAQ

Do I need a laptop or phone to record?

Not with the WiFi version. It records to its SD card and must to use power bank. The USB version needs a host machine.

How are the stereo frames and the IMU kept in sync?

Both are timestamped in hardware at capture. The timestamps travel with the data, so the alignment survives copying, re-encoding and processing on a different machine.

Does it arrive calibrated?

Yes. Each unit is calibrated on a ChArUco target before shipment, and the calibration file for that unit is included.

Can I evaluate before placing a production order?

Yes. Pilot orders start at 1 units with no minimum beyond that, and sample units are available immediately. Request a raw recording with the datasheet and check the stereo alignment and IMU behaviour yourself.

What do I need to send you to get pricing?

The number of units for the pilot, which version (WiFi or USB), and roughly what you intend to record. That is enough for a quote and a datasheet.

About us

Hampo Electronic Company, founded in 2014, is a high-tech enterprise that focuses on the production and manufacture of video products and childeren's educational products. Provide professional production and technical support services, such as SMT processing, module production, finished product assembly, packaging and others.