Ego Stereo Camera Introduces Synchronized Stereo RGB And IMU Technology For Egocentric Data Collection
|Feature
|WiFi version
|USB version
|Recording
|Writes to SD card on the device
|Data goes to your own compute over USB
|Power
|Built-in battery
|Low draw, trimmed for long shifts
|Session
|No PC or phone attached
|Tethered by cable
|Fits
|Factory walkthroughs, field sessions, anywhere you cannot tether a laptop
|Custom headsets, fixed rigs, shifts that run for hours
The WiFi version is the one to hand to an operator. It starts recording and keeps going; nothing on the other end needs to be running. The USB version is the one to build into hardware you are already designing, where the cable and the compute are part of the package.
Calibration is done before it ships
Each camera is calibrated before it leaves us. The calibration file is exported and handed over with the unit, so you can load intrinsics and extrinsics straight into your pipeline.
What it has been used for
Units from this line have run in three settings so far:
-
[.] Factory floors: On-site recording of assembly and inspection work, worn by the operator rather than mounted on a tripod.
[.] Human manipulation data: Hand-centric capture for teams building manipulation datasets, where the wrist and finger motion have to line up with what the stereo pair sees.
[.] Egocentric vision research: First-person datasets where the rectified wide field of view and low distortion matter more than absolute resolution.
Where it stops
It tops out at 1080p/30 per camera. If your work needs 4K per eye, this is not the unit.
The USB version needs a host. It is a module, not a recorder.
The WiFi version records to card, so someone has to pull and offload cards between sessions.
Ordering
No minimum order quantity. Pilot orders start at 5 units, which is enough to run a real collection and compare against whatever you use now. From there we scale to production volumes for larger deployments.
Sample units are available now for technical evaluation. Ask for the datasheet, a raw recording (stereo pair plus IMU, unprocessed) and pilot pricing. Open the raw file in your own pipeline before you commit - that is the only test that tells you whether the sync and the calibration hold up under your conditions.
Specifications
|Sensors
|2 × global shutter
|Resolution / frame rate
|Up to 1080p @ 30 fps per camera
|Stereo sync
|Left and right frames time-synced at capture
|IMU
|6-axis, hardware-timestamped, synced to stereo frames
|Optics
|Wide rectified field of view, low distortion
|Calibration
|ChArUco; calibration file exported per unit
|Storage (WiFi version)
|SD card
|Power (WiFi version)
|Built-in battery
|Power (USB version)
|Low consumption, intended for long sessions
|Minimum order
|None
|Availability
|Sample units available now
FAQ
Do I need a laptop or phone to record?
Not with the WiFi version. It records to its SD card and must to use power bank. The USB version needs a host machine.
How are the stereo frames and the IMU kept in sync?
Both are timestamped in hardware at capture. The timestamps travel with the data, so the alignment survives copying, re-encoding and processing on a different machine.
Does it arrive calibrated?
Yes. Each unit is calibrated on a ChArUco target before shipment, and the calibration file for that unit is included.
Can I evaluate before placing a production order?
Yes. Pilot orders start at 1 units with no minimum beyond that, and sample units are available immediately. Request a raw recording with the datasheet and check the stereo alignment and IMU behaviour yourself.
What do I need to send you to get pricing?
The number of units for the pilot, which version (WiFi or USB), and roughly what you intend to record. That is enough for a quote and a datasheet.
About us
Hampo Electronic Company, founded in 2014, is a high-tech enterprise that focuses on the production and manufacture of video products and childeren's educational products. Provide professional production and technical support services, such as SMT processing, module production, finished product assembly, packaging and others.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment