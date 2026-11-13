Grinding Ball Failures Highlight The Importance Of Identifying Underlying Operational Factors

1. Breakage

A ball that splits into pieces with a flat, bright fracture rarely died of wear. Look for quench cracks, core hardness run too high for the load, or inclusions in the bar stock. To test, section the ball and measure core hardness away from the break.

2. Spalling

Flakes peel off the surface while the ball keeps its shape. This usually means a mismatch between surface hardness and the support beneath it. Because surface hardness still reads normal, incoming inspection tends to miss it.

3. Loss of shape

Flattened or oval balls point to under-tempering, or to large diameters that never hardened through. Core cooling slows sharply as diameter grows, so one treatment window will not cover 65 mm and 125 mm alike.

4. Rising consumption, no broken balls

This is the pattern most often blamed on the supplier. Check the make-up charge size distribution, filling degree, ore blend and liner profile first. Replacing the media here usually fixes nothing.

It is also why Junda publishes core hardness by diameter rather than a single figure for the whole range. For its B3 forged line: 65–125 mm, surface hardness 59–63 HRC, core hardness 53–62 HRC depending on diameter, impact toughness 12 J/cm2, breakage below 1 per cent. These figures apply to that line only.

The full guide, including a failure-identification flowchart and an incoming inspection sheet, is available on request.

About us

Since its inception in 2005, Jinan Junda Industrial Technology Co., LTD has established itself as a premier, globally-oriented enterprise dedicated to the advanced research, development, high-precision manufacturing, and comprehensive distribution of premium Forged Steel Balls, Cast Steel Balls, and specialized Steel Rods. Strategically headquartered in the industrial hub of Jinan, our facility benefits from a sophisticated logistics infrastructure that ensures seamless and efficient transportation access to major ports and international markets.