QR Master Enterprise Plan Supports Dynamic QR Code Management For Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews)"QR Master Logo"QR Master offers an Enterprise plan for organizations managing dynamic QR codes across products, campaigns, and locations. The plan brings together QR code management, scan analytics, bulk creation, API access, and team features.

Düsseldorf, Germany - November 13, 2026 - QR Master offers an Enterprise plan for organizations that manage QR codes across products, campaigns, and business locations. The plan brings together tools for creating QR codes, updating destinations, reviewing scan activity, and connecting QR workflows to business applications.

A business with several locations may need QR codes for different purposes. One code might appear on a shop window, another on product packaging, and another on a printed customer handout. Over time, the pages behind those codes may need to change as offers end, product information is updated, or a location moves.

Static and dynamic QR codes

A static QR code contains its destination directly in the code image. Once printed, that destination cannot be changed without creating and printing a new code. Static codes can be useful when the information is unlikely to change.

A dynamic QR code works differently. It directs the scan through a managed link before sending the visitor to the destination. The destination can then be updated while the printed code stays the same, provided the dynamic code remains active.

With QR Master's dynamic QR code generator, a business can create a code for each location and update its destination when needed. For example, if one branch changes its opening hours and moves the relevant information to a new page, its printed code can be redirected to that page without replacing the material.

Creating codes for multiple locations

Preparing separate codes for many branches or products can involve repetitive work. QR Master's bulk QR code generator supports creating multiple codes from a spreadsheet.

In the multi-location example, the business could prepare a file containing each branch and its destination, then use that file to create the codes. Each location can have a separate code, making it easier to maintain its destination independently. The same approach can be used for product documentation, equipment labels, or printed materials for different campaigns.

Reviewing scan activity

QR Master also provides QR code tracking and scan analytics. These allow organizations to review activity associated with their dynamic codes and examine information such as when codes are scanned and the available device and location context.

If each branch uses its own code, the business can review activity by code. It can also use separate codes for different placements, such as a shop window and a printed handout, to see which one receives more scans. Scan counts describe use of the codes; they do not by themselves show why someone scanned or whether the scan led to a purchase.

Connecting QR workflows to existing applications

Some organizations manage locations, products, or campaigns in their own software. QR Master documents a QR code API that developers can use to connect QR code operations to those applications. The documentation describes creating codes, updating destinations, and retrieving analytics.

In the branch example, an integration could support a workflow in which QR codes are created or updated alongside location information. The precise setup depends on the organization's application and how it chooses to use the API.

The Enterprise plan also includes team access for organizations where more than one person works on QR projects. Details about the plan are available on the QR Master plans and features page.

About QR Master

Founded in 2026, QR Master provides tools for creating and managing QR codes. The platform supports static and dynamic QR codes, destination updates, and scan analytics. QR Master helps individuals and businesses connect printed and digital materials to online information.