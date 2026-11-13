Hizonsun Expands Footprint In South America: Batch EV Chargers Shipped For Local E‐Mobility Infrastructure

MENAFN - GetNews)South America is witnessing rapid growth in electric‐vehicle adoption across Brazil, Chile, Colombia and other countries. Local operators, real‐estate developers and fleet businesses are in urgent need of reliable, climate‐adapted charging hardware for public stations, commercial parking lots and residential communities. Facing local challenges including unstable grid conditions, high‐temperature and humid operating environments, HizonSun delivered customized charging solutions combining wall‐mounted AC home chargers and high‐power DC fast‐charging stations for this project.

AC & DC Charging Solutions

This export batch includes our mature AC EV Charger for residential and light‐commercial Level‐2 slow charging scenarios, as well as Integrated DC Charging Pile ranging from 60 kW‐240 kW for public fast‐charging hubs.

Standard & Protocol Compliance

All products comply with CE and international safety standards, support IP54 outdoor protection grade, and adapt to South‐American 60‐Hz grid parameters. Meanwhile, our built‐in OCPP protocol enables seamless connection with local charging management platforms, helping local CPO operators simplify backend operation and maintenance work.

As a high‐tech enterprise integrating R&D, production and sales, HizonSun owns a 10,000‐square‐meter factory with annual production capacity over 500,000 units. Up to now, our charging products have been exported to more than 40 countries worldwide. Beyond standard models, we provide full‐set OEM & ODM customization services, covering split‐type charging systems, energy‐storage‐integrated chargers and advertising screen DC chargers to satisfy diversified project requirements from distributors and project contractors. You can browse our full product portfolio via product category page to check technical specifications and case references.

“We see huge long‐term potential in South‐American e‐mobility. This shipment marks another solid step for our local market penetration,” said the overseas sales director of HizonSun.“We do not only supply charging hardware; we deliver one‐stop support including pre‐sales technical consultation, documentation for certification application, installation guidance and after‐sales remote service. We hope to cooperate with more local partners to jointly improve regional EV‐charging infrastructure.”

For distributors, project integrators and operators interested in South‐America‐oriented EV‐charging solutions, please visit our official website to submit inquiries for free quotation.

About HizonSun

Suzhou HizonSun Tech Co., Ltd. focuses on R&D and manufacturing of AC & DC EV charging equipment. We hold ISO9001, CQC, CE, CB, UL certifications and over 50 intellectual property rights. Our product lines cover home wallbox chargers, public DC fast chargers, split‐type power cabinet charging systems and energy‐storage charging piles, serving automakers, charging operators, property developers and household end‐users globally.