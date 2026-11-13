650°C Custom Atmosphere Protection Tunnel Furnace For Aerogel Continuous Production

Aerogel, known as one of the world's best solid thermal insulation materials, places strict requirements on thermal treatment atmosphere, temperature consistency and continuous production capacity. Batch furnaces can hardly meet the high-volume, stable and repeatable production demands of modern aerogel manufacturers.

To solve this pain point, we developed this custom 650°C atmosphere protection mesh belt tunnel furnace, specially built for aerogel new material continuous production.

Core Advantages

31.5 Meters Total Length The long furnace body creates a complete temperature curve: preheating → holding → cooling. Materials move steadily on the mesh belt, getting consistent thermal history for every batch. No uneven curing or unstable product performance.

19-Zone Independent Temperature Control Each zone is controlled separately by PID. Operators can set different temperature values for each section. Precise temperature adjustment ensures excellent temperature uniformity inside the furnace chamber, which is critical for aerogel forming and thermal treatment.

560 kW Total Installed Power Sufficient heating power supports fast temperature rise and stable heat compensation even under continuous high-load running. It keeps target temperature reliably at max working temperature of 650°C.

SS310S Muffle Structure + Mesh Belt Conveying High-temperature resistant alloy muffle avoids gas leakage. Continuous mesh belt feeding realizes fully automatic, non-stop production, greatly lifting output and cutting labor cost.

Rigorous Project Execution & Factory Acceptance Test (FAT)

Faced with challenges including large equipment size, stringent process indicators and high standards for component configuration, our technical, manufacturing, quality inspection and procurement teams work closely in synergy. We strictly follow the technical agreement throughout the whole workflow: design, raw material procurement, furnace body welding, electrical integration and final assembly.

A full FAT (Factory Acceptance Test) is implemented before shipment. The test covers visual inspection, electrical verification, no-load trial run, heat-up & holding test at 650°C, temperature uniformity survey, atmosphere system inspection, exhaust emission test, as well as validation of all PLC logic and safety interlock functions. Only after all process parameters pass verification and a complete FAT report is issued, will the equipment be cleared for delivery. We stick firmly to committed project schedules.

Application Scenarios



Aerogel insulation material curing & Heat Treatment

Other new inorganic porous materials requiring low-oxygen continuous sintering Custom thermal processes below 650°C with atmosphere protection

This is a non-standard furnace. We tailor the furnace length, heating zones, atmosphere system and conveyor speed fully according to your material test data and production capacity target.

If you are looking for a reliable continuous furnace solution for aerogel production, welcome to send us your process requirements. We can provide technical proposal and quotation.

Contact us for your custom furnace solution!

About us

Jiangsu Yanneng Electric Heating Equipment Co., Ltd. was established in 1984 and is located in Yancheng City, Jiangsu Province, East China. The general manager of the company, Guo Sheng, has worked hard in the electric heating machinery industry for more than 30 years. The business has expanded from the initial manufacturing of electric heater accessories to the manufacturing of carbon fiber carbon & oxidation equipment. Yanneng is customer-oriented, reputation-oriented, and strives for excellence in process technology. It continues to innovate.