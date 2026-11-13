Low Noise Packing Tape Gains Attention As A Strategic Product For Distributors

MENAFN - GetNews)Should Distributors Add Low Noise Packing Tape to Their Product Range?

For Packaging Tape distributors, adding another carton sealing tape to an already crowded product range may not seem necessary.

After all, regular BOpp Packing Tape is a familiar product. Customers know what it is, demand is relatively stable, and price comparison is straightforward.

So why add low noise packing tape?

The answer is not that every customer suddenly needs quieter tape.

Instead, low noise packing tape can give distributors another way to differentiate their product range, target specific applications, and offer a value-added alternative to standard packing tape.

But before adding it to your product portfolio, there are several questions worth considering.

1. What Is Low Noise Packing Tape?

Low noise packing tape is a type of carton sealing tape designed to reduce the noise generated during tape unwinding and application.

Like conventional BOPP packing tape, it can be used for sealing cartons and packages.

The key difference is its unwinding and application behavior.

When regular packing tape is pulled quickly from a roll, the adhesive and backing can create a noticeable ripping or unwinding sound. This may not matter when only a few cartons are packed each day.

However, in warehouses, fulfillment centers, distribution operations, and production environments where tape is used continuously, the repeated noise can become noticeable.

Low noise tape is designed to provide a quieter packaging experience.

One important point for distributors:

Low noise does not mean completely silent.

Actual noise performance can depend on tape construction, adhesive, roll design, application speed, dispenser, packaging equipment, and working conditions.

Therefore, it is better to position low noise tape as a value-added performance option, rather than promising a completely silent product.

2. Does Every Customer Need Low Noise Tape?

No-and this is actually good news for distributors.

You don't need to replace your entire regular packing tape range.

Instead, think of low noise tape as an additional product category for customers with specific requirements.

Your existing regular tape can continue to serve:



Price-sensitive customers

General carton sealing

Small and medium-sized businesses

Occasional packaging users Standard warehouse applications

Low noise tape can target customers such as:



E-commerce fulfillment centers

Large warehouses

Logistics companies

Distribution centers

Manufacturing plants

Packaging operations with many workers

Customers working in enclosed environments Businesses looking for premium packaging solutions

This creates a simple product strategy:

Regular Packing Tape = Standard / Cost-Effective

Low Noise Packing Tape = Value-Added / Application-Specific

You don't have to choose one over the other.

3. Why Could Low Noise Tape Be Interesting for Distributors?

The biggest opportunity may not be the product itself.

It is the difference in the sales conversation.

Regular packing tape is often sold based on:

Width + Length + Thickness + Adhesion + Price

That can make the product highly price-sensitive.

If several suppliers offer similar specifications, customers may simply choose the lowest quotation.

Low noise tape gives sales teams another feature to discuss.

Instead of competing only on price, you can ask:

“Do your customers have any requirements regarding packaging noise?”

That simple question can reveal a completely different type of customer need.

For distributors, this is valuable because product differentiation can make it easier to introduce a higher-value SKU.

4. Who Should You Target?

Adding low noise tape to your range makes more sense if your customer base includes businesses with high-volume packaging operations.

E-commerce and fulfillment

Online orders generate a large number of packages every day.

Workers may repeatedly seal cartons for several hours, making application noise more noticeable.

Logistics and distribution

Large logistics operations often have multiple packing stations operating at the same time.

A specialized low noise option can be relevant for customers looking to improve their packaging environment.

Manufacturing companies

Factories may use carton sealing tape as part of their regular production and packing process.

For these customers, performance and consistency can sometimes be more important than choosing the cheapest tape.

Packaging suppliers

Other packaging distributors may also be potential customers for low noise tape, particularly if they want to expand their product portfolio.

Private-label brands

Some importers and packaging companies may want a specialized tape under their own brand.

This creates opportunities for private-label low noise packing tape.

5. How Many SKUs Should You Start With?

This is an important question for distributors.

One common mistake is ordering too many specifications before understanding local demand.

You probably don't need ten different low noise tape SKUs at the beginning.

A better approach is to start with the specifications most relevant to your existing customer base.

For example, you could evaluate:



Common tape width in your market

Common roll length

Film thickness

Clear or brown appearance

Manual or machine application Standard or private-label packaging

Then introduce additional specifications after receiving actual customer feedback.

The goal is not simply to add inventory.

The goal is to test demand with controlled inventory.

6. What About Private Label?

Private label can make low noise packing tape particularly interesting for distributors.

A distributor may already have:



Its own brand

Existing packaging customers

Regional sales channels Established carton sealing tape sales

Adding a private-label low noise product can provide another premium SKU under the same brand.

Customization may include:



Tape printing

Core printing

Individual packaging

Labels

Carton design

Brand colors

Barcodes Different product specifications

This can make the product more difficult for customers to compare purely on price.

Instead of selling“another roll of tape,” you are selling your own branded packaging solution.

7. What Should Distributors Ask Their Supplier?

Before adding low noise packing tape to your product range, don't simply ask:

“How much per carton?”

Ask more questions.

Product



What makes the tape low noise?

What widths and lengths are available?

What film thickness options are available?

What adhesive systems are available?

Is clear or brown available? Can printed versions be produced?

Application



Is the product designed mainly for manual application?

Can it be used with carton sealing equipment?

What types of cartons are suitable? Can samples be tested under actual working conditions?

Supply



What is the MOQ?

Can mixed specifications be ordered?

Are jumbo rolls available for converters?

What is the normal production lead time? How is batch consistency controlled?

Branding



Can the tape and core be printed?

Can packaging be customized? Can the supplier support private-label projects?

These questions can help you evaluate whether the product is suitable not only for one customer, but for your broader market.

10. Don't Forget About Product Testing

A distributor's reputation depends on the products it sells.

Therefore, samples are particularly important when introducing a new type of tape.

Compare:

Regular Packing Tape vs. Low Noise Packing Tape

using the same:



Carton type

Tape width

Tape length

Application method

Dispenser Working speed

Pay attention to unwinding behavior, application noise, adhesion, handling, and overall user experience.

The goal is not to prove that low noise tape is always better.

The goal is to determine where it is better-and which customers are willing to pay for that difference.

11. Should You Add It to Your Product Range?

Ask yourself these five questions:

Do your customers use large quantities of carton sealing tape?

If yes, there may be a stronger opportunity.

2. Do you serve warehouses, logistics, e-commerce, or manufacturing customers?

These sectors may have more relevant applications.

3. Are customers asking for higher-performance or specialized packaging products?

If yes, low noise tape could complement your existing range.

4. Is your current tape business highly price-driven?

A value-added product can give your sales team another way to differentiate.

5. Can your supplier provide reliable samples, specifications, customization, and consistent quality?

If the answer is yes, it may be worth testing the market.

Low Noise Packing Tape Should Be an Option, Not a Replacement

For most distributors, the question shouldn't be:

“Should I replace regular packing tape with low noise tape?”

A better question is:

“Can low noise tape add another profitable option to my existing product range?”

Regular BOPP packing tape will continue to be suitable for many customers.

Low noise packing tape simply addresses a different requirement.

For distributors, this creates an opportunity to build a more flexible product portfolio:

Standard tape for everyday applications.

Low noise tape for noise-sensitive or high-volume packaging operations.

Printed tape for branding and identification.

Private-label tape for customers looking for customized solutions.

Looking for a Low Noise Packing Tape Manufacturer?

If you are considering adding low noise BOPP packing tape to your product range, supplier selection is just as important as product selection.

NEW ERA Packaging Materials has been manufacturing adhesive tape since 1986, with experience in BOPP packing tape, jumbo rolls, printed tape, stationery tape, masking tape, kraft paper tape, and other packaging tape solutions.

For distributors and importers, we can discuss product specifications, packaging, private-label requirements, and sample testing based on your target market.

Looking to add low noise packing tape to your product portfolio? Contact NEW ERA to discuss your requirements.

About us

Founded in 1986, Newera is a professional adhesive tape and packaging materials manufacturer in Guangdong, China. With decades of experience in adhesive products, coating technology and packaging solutions, we provide reliable tape products and customized manufacturing services for global importers, wholesalers, distributors, brand owners and industrial users.