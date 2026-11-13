HIPS Sheet Impact Resistance Ratings Help Buyers Evaluate Material Performance
|Application
|Main considerations
|Food trays and containers
|Handling toughness, wall thickness, formability
|Electronic component trays
|Impact resistance, dimensional stability, ESD requirements
|Industrial inserts
|Mechanical toughness and stiffness
|Toy packaging
|Toughness, appearance, forming quality
|Frozen-food applications
|Low-temperature impact performance
For electronics applications, electrical properties should also be considered separately from mechanical impact resistance.
For example, PULIXIN offers:
Antistatic HIPS: Typical resistance of 109–1011 Ω.
Conductive HIPS: Typical resistance of 104–106 Ω.
Both options are available for applications requiring specific electrostatic protection.
5. What Should Buyers Check Before Ordering HIPS Sheet Rolls?
From a sheet manufacturer's perspective, impact strength is only one part of material selection. Buyers should also check:
Impact test data: Confirm the test standard, specimen type, and testing conditions.
Thickness consistency: Uneven sheet thickness can affect forming and finished-part performance.
Thermoforming compatibility: Check whether the material runs reliably on your existing production line.
Material options: Confirm whether standard, antistatic, conductive, or customized grades are available.
Batch consistency: Stable material properties are important for continuous production.
At PULIXIN, we manufacture HIPS sheet rolls for downstream thermoforming applications.
Our general product specifications include:
|Specification
|Range
|Thickness
|0.3–1.8 mm
|Width
|300–900 mm
|Density
|Greater than 1.05 g/cm3
|Colors
|Customized options available
The appropriate grade depends on the application, forming conditions, and required mechanical properties. Specific impact resistance values should be confirmed for the selected material grade.
Conclusion
Impact resistance numbers help buyers compare HIPS materials, but they should never be considered in isolation.
Check the test method and conditions, then evaluate how the sheet performs during actual thermoforming. For most buyers, consistent thickness, reliable forming behavior, and suitable toughness are more valuable than simply choosing the material with the highest datasheet number.
The right HIPS sheet is the one that performs consistently in your production process and meets the requirements of your finished product.
Frequently Asked Questions1. What is a good impact strength for HIPS?Typical industry reference values for notched Izod impact strength are around 60–210 J/m. Actual results depend on the material grade and test conditions.2. Is HIPS more impact-resistant than GPPS?Yes. HIPS contains a rubber-modified structure that improves toughness and reduces brittleness compared with GPPS.3. Does higher Izod impact strength mean better thermoforming performance?Not necessarily. Impact strength measures resistance to a specific impact test. Formability also depends on material formulation, heating conditions, thickness, and product design.4. Can HIPS be used for electronic component trays?Yes. Standard HIPS can be used for general applications, while antistatic and conductive HIPS grades are available when electrostatic protection is required.5. What should I request from a HIPS sheet supplier?Ask for impact test data, material thickness, test conditions, available grades, and sheet specifications. For critical applications, conduct a production trial using your actual thermoforming equipment.
About us
Pulixin Packaging Materials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. was established in 2009 in Shanghai. Its registered capital is RMB 20.8 million and area is more than 20,000 square meters. We are a manufacturer and seller of PP, PS, PET sheets etc. Our company owns 12 PET/PP/PS co-extruded production lines which import from Europe, and 2 coating production lines. Our production volume has been more than 40,000 metric tons per year. Our company products are mainly used in packaging for electronics, food, toys, cosmetics, medical, toys, printing and other industries.
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