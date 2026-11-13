HIPS Sheet Impact Resistance Ratings Help Buyers Evaluate Material Performance

HIPS is tougher than general-purpose polystyrene (GPPS) because it contains a rubber-modified structure that improves its ability to absorb impact. This makes it suitable for food trays, electronic component inserts, industrial packaging, and other thermoformed products that need to withstand regular handling.

However, a higher impact strength value does not automatically mean a better sheet. Buyers need to understand the test method and consider how the material will perform after thermoforming.

1. What Does HIPS Impact Resistance Measure?

One commonly used method is the notched Izod impact test, specified in ASTM D256.

A pendulum strikes a notched plastic specimen, and the energy absorbed during fracture is measured. The result indicates how well the material resists impact under the specified test conditions.

Typical reporting units include:



J/m (joules per meter)

kJ/m2 (kilojoules per square meter) ft·lb/in (foot-pounds per inch)

These units are not directly interchangeable, so buyers should check the test method before comparing supplier data.

For general industry reference, HIPS notched Izod values commonly fall around 60–210 J/m, depending on the grade and formulation. This is an indicative range, not a guaranteed specification for thermoforming sheet rolls.

The key point: A higher value generally indicates better impact resistance in that particular test. It does not directly predict how much impact a finished tray or container can withstand.

2. Why Impact Test Results Can Differ Between Suppliers

Two HIPS suppliers may report different impact strength values even when both products are described as high-impact material.

Several factors can explain the difference.

Test method: Notched and unnotched impact tests measure different material behavior. Their results should not be compared directly.

Specimen thickness: Impact results depend on specimen dimensions and notch geometry. Resin datasheets may also use injection-molded specimens rather than extruded sheet samples.

Testing temperature: HIPS can behave differently at lower temperatures. This matters for refrigerated or frozen-food applications.

Material formulation: Rubber content and polymer formulation influence the balance between impact resistance, stiffness, and processing behavior.

When comparing suppliers, ask for the test standard, specimen type, thickness, and testing temperature. This makes the reported figures much more useful.

3. Does Impact Resistance Change After Thermoforming?

Yes. The mechanical performance of a thermoformed product can differ from that of the original flat sheet.

During thermoforming, the heated HIPS sheet stretches across the mold. Material thickness is redistributed, particularly around deep-drawn corners and sidewalls.

Three factors deserve attention:



Wall thickness: Excessive stretching can create thin areas that are more vulnerable to cracking.

Heating conditions: Uneven heating may cause inconsistent material distribution. Product design: Sharp corners and sudden changes in geometry can create stress concentration points.

For this reason, a good flat-sheet impact result does not guarantee that every formed product will perform equally well.

If impact resistance is critical, test samples from the actual thermoformed product under realistic handling conditions.

4. Choosing HIPS Sheet for Different Applications

Different applications require different balances of toughness, stiffness, and formability.