TJTC Secures UL & FM Dual Certification For Pipe Hanger Components Elevating Standards For Fire Protection Systems
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UL Certification (UL-CA-2425906-0) - Pipe Hangers certified to ANSI/CAN/UL 203, Edition 11, for use in Canada and North American markets.
FM Approval (PR466701) - Pipe Hanger Components for Automatic Sprinkler Systems, compliant with FM 1951, 1952, and 1953 standards.
Certified Product Lines
The approved product portfolio under TJTC includes three core hanger series:
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TCHP01Loop Hanger sElectro-galvanized / Epoxy coated
TCHP02Clevis Hangers Electro-galvanized / Epoxy coated
TCHP03Riser ClampsElectro-galvanized / Epoxy coated
Securing both UL and FM marks is a milestone for TJTC," said the production director at Tianjin Tiancheng. "These certifications validate that our pipe hanger components meet the strictest performance requirements for seismic load, fire resistance, and long-term durability in automatic sprinkler systems. Customers can now source FM approved and UL listed hangers directly from a certified Chinese manufacturer with full traceability."
Why UL & FM Certification Matters for Specifiers
For engineers, contractors, and distributors specifying pipe supports for commercial fire protection, the UL listed and FM approved marks are non-negotiable. They confirm that TJTC hanger components have been independently tested and surveilled for:
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Load-bearing capacity under design pressure and seismic conditions
Corrosion resistance across electro-galvanized and epoxy coated finishes
Compatibility with sprinkler pipe sizes and no hub coupling connection systems
Ongoing factory surveillance through UL's Follow-Up Services and FM's field audits
Manufacturing Capability
Based in Jinghai District, Tianjin, TJTC operates a dedicated production line for pipe hangers, riser clamps, and related pipe support hardware. Both surface treatment options - hot-dip electro-galvanized zinc coating and brown epoxy coated finishing - are produced in-house to ensure consistent quality and lead times for global export.
About us
Tianjin Tiancheng Pipeline Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 1998. It is a large-scale production enterprise engaged in the research and development, sales, and technical consulting of pipeline clamp related products, with no hub couplings and throat clamps and pipe hanger as its core products.
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