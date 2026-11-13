Belon Gear Introduces Advanced Duplex Worm Gears For High-Precision Industrial Applications
At Belon Gear, we manufacture custom dual lead worm gears engineered for demanding industrial environments, ensuring stable performance and long service life.
What Are Duplex Worm Gears?
A dual lead worm gear features two different leads on the worm thread:
One lead on the left flank
A different lead on the right flank
Because both flanks have different helix angles, the gear set allows for adjustable backlash without changing the center distance. By shifting the worm axially, the meshing condition between the worm and worm wheel changes, enabling precise fine-tuning.
This unique structure makes dual lead worm gears ideal for applications where temperature changes, wear, or load variations can affect transmission accuracy.
Key Advantages 1. Adjustable Backlash Without Re-machining
The most notable benefit is the ability to adjust backlash simply by moving the worm shaft. This is extremely useful in systems requiring high accuracy or where long-term use may increase backlash.
2. Higher Positioning Accuracy
The difference in the two leads enables very fine control of tooth engagement, improving positioning precision and reducing vibration.
3. Stable and Smooth Transmission
Dual lead worm gears maintain quiet operation with minimal noise and excellent shock absorption, making them suitable for high-performance machinery.
4. Extended Service Life
Because backlash can be readjusted throughout the gear's life cycle, the gear system can maintain accuracy even as components wear-reducing downtime and replacement costs.
Duplex Worm Gears Common Applications
Dual lead worm gears are widely used in industries requiring precise, adjustable, and durable motion control, including:
Machine tools
Robotics and automation systems
Packaging machinery
Valve actuators
Precision indexing mechanisms
Optomechanical systems
Automotive adjustment systems
These applications benefit from the gear's ability to maintain accuracy and compensate for wear without redesigning the system.
Duplex Worm Gears Materials & Manufacturing
Belon Gear provides customized dual lead worm gears using advanced machining technologies such as:
CNC worm grinding
Gear hobbing and shaping
Hard turning and finishing
Heat treatment for wear resistance
Precision measurement and testing
Common materials include:
42CrMo, 20CrMnTi for worms
Tin bronze / phosphor bronze for worm wheels
Other alloy steels for high-load applications
Our engineering team can support OEM and ODM customization, including tooth geometry design, lead difference calculation, and high-precision profile modification.
Why Choose Belon Gear?
Belon Gear specializes in manufacturing high-precision gear systems for global OEMs. With advanced production equipment, strict quality control, and engineering expertise, we deliver:
Customized dual lead worm gear solutions
High accuracy with minimal backlash
Long service life and consistent performance
Fast lead times and global support
Competitive pricing for industrial customers
We work closely with customers to ensure every gear meets strict mechanical and dimensional requirements.
Dual lead worm gears play a critical role in applications where precision, adjustability, and durability matter. Their ability to fine-tune backlash without altering center distance makes them superior to traditional worm gears in many advanced mechanical systems.
For engineering teams seeking reliable and high-accuracy gear solutions, Belon Gear provides tailor-made dual lead worm gears designed to elevate performance in modern industrial machinery.
About Us
Since 2010, Shanghai Belon Machinery Co.,Ltd has been focusing on high precision OEM gears, shafts and solutions for the Agriculture, Automotive, Mining, Aviation,Construction, Oil and Gas, Robotics, Automation and Motion control etc. industries.
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