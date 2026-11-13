WLS Reports Surge In Commercial CCTV And Security Enquiries Across London
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, 13 November 2026 - WLS has reported a surge in enquiries from London businesses seeking commercial CCTV and integrated security systems as organisations place greater emphasis on protecting their premises, employees and assets.
The London-based fire and security specialist has seen growing interest in CCTV systems that provide businesses with clearer coverage of entrances, exits, perimeters and other vulnerable areas while integrating with access control, intruder detection and other security infrastructure.
The increase comes against a backdrop of continued concern surrounding crime affecting businesses.
Government figures from the Commercial Victimisation Survey found that approximately 26% of business premises surveyed across England and Wales had experienced at least one of the crimes measured by the survey during the previous 12 months. Theft was the most prevalent at 14%, while 8% experienced burglary or attempted burglary and 8% experienced vandalism.
Separate Home Office figures show that 68,863 business and community burglaries were recorded in England in the year to September 2025. Of these, 8.8% resulted in a charge or summons.
WLS says businesses are increasingly interested not simply in installing additional cameras but in reviewing their entire security infrastructure.
Modern commercial CCTV systems can provide high-definition coverage of key areas and can form part of an integrated security strategy incorporating access control, intruder alarms, intercoms and other measures.
Jeremy Ewen, Managing Director of WLS, said:
“We've seen a noticeable increase in businesses coming to us to review their CCTV and wider security arrangements. In many cases, they already have cameras, but the system may be ageing, coverage may have gaps or it isn't integrated effectively with the rest of the site's security.
“Commercial security has moved beyond simply putting cameras around a building. We look at where the risks are, how people and vehicles move through the site and how CCTV can work alongside access control and other security measures to provide a much more complete solution.”
WLS provides commercial CCTV design, installation, upgrades and maintenance for businesses and organisations throughout London and the South East.
About WLS
With over 40 years of experience, WLS provides comprehensive fire and security systems for businesses across London and the South East. Its services include commercial CCTV, access control, fire alarms, intercom systems, automated gates and ongoing servicing and maintenance.
For media inquiries:
Contact: Elliott Martin
Tel: 0208 676 4300
Email:...
Web: wls
The London-based fire and security specialist has seen growing interest in CCTV systems that provide businesses with clearer coverage of entrances, exits, perimeters and other vulnerable areas while integrating with access control, intruder detection and other security infrastructure.
The increase comes against a backdrop of continued concern surrounding crime affecting businesses.
Government figures from the Commercial Victimisation Survey found that approximately 26% of business premises surveyed across England and Wales had experienced at least one of the crimes measured by the survey during the previous 12 months. Theft was the most prevalent at 14%, while 8% experienced burglary or attempted burglary and 8% experienced vandalism.
Separate Home Office figures show that 68,863 business and community burglaries were recorded in England in the year to September 2025. Of these, 8.8% resulted in a charge or summons.
WLS says businesses are increasingly interested not simply in installing additional cameras but in reviewing their entire security infrastructure.
Modern commercial CCTV systems can provide high-definition coverage of key areas and can form part of an integrated security strategy incorporating access control, intruder alarms, intercoms and other measures.
Jeremy Ewen, Managing Director of WLS, said:
“We've seen a noticeable increase in businesses coming to us to review their CCTV and wider security arrangements. In many cases, they already have cameras, but the system may be ageing, coverage may have gaps or it isn't integrated effectively with the rest of the site's security.
“Commercial security has moved beyond simply putting cameras around a building. We look at where the risks are, how people and vehicles move through the site and how CCTV can work alongside access control and other security measures to provide a much more complete solution.”
WLS provides commercial CCTV design, installation, upgrades and maintenance for businesses and organisations throughout London and the South East.
About WLS
With over 40 years of experience, WLS provides comprehensive fire and security systems for businesses across London and the South East. Its services include commercial CCTV, access control, fire alarms, intercom systems, automated gates and ongoing servicing and maintenance.
For media inquiries:
Contact: Elliott Martin
Tel: 0208 676 4300
Email:...
Web: wls
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