Lenskart To Provide Free Prescription Glasses To 1 Lakh Children On Children's Day
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 13, 2026: Lenskart, India's leading eyewear retailer, has announced two initiatives aimed at making better vision more accessible across the country. The company will make blue-light filtering lenses standard on eligible eyewear in India, at no additional cost, and provide free prescription glasses to one lakh children on the occasion of Children's Day.
Announcing the initiatives, Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Lenskart, shared the decisions in a LinkedIn post marking one year of the company's stock market listing. Reflecting on Lenskart's journey, he highlighted the need to make better vision accessible to everyone, emphasising that the company's growth must translate into a meaningful impact on people's lives.
Effective November 12, 2026, blue-light filtering lenses will be included as standard on eligible frames across Lenskart stores in India, with no additional charge to customers. The move aims to make screen-ready vision more accessible, particularly as digital screens become an integral part of everyday life.
Furthering its commitment to children's eye health, Lenskart will offer free prescription glasses, including blue-light filtering lenses, to the first 1,00,000 eligible children visiting its stores across India on November 14, 2026. The
initiative will cover children aged 5–12 years on selected frames, with the frames and prescription lenses provided
free of cost. A fitting charge of 199 will apply. Children aged 8–12 can also avail of a free in-store eye test, while
children below 8 years will require a prescription from an eye doctor.
Reaffirming the company's belief in the intersection of purpose and business growth, Peyush emphasised that Lenskart's progress should be measured not just by its scale, but by the difference it makes to the lives of the people it serves. The initiatives reflect the company's continued commitment to making quality eyewear more
accessible and advancing its vision of helping more people see better.
About Lenskart:
Founded in 2010, Lenskart is a technology-driven eyewear company operating an integrated platform spanning
designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing. It has a global presence and offers prescription eyewear,
sunglasses, contact lenses and eyewear accessories. Its omnichannel platform is powered by technology such as AI-driven recommendations and 3D try-on features, simplifying eyewear purchase journey & enabling better eye health for customers.
Announcing the initiatives, Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Lenskart, shared the decisions in a LinkedIn post marking one year of the company's stock market listing. Reflecting on Lenskart's journey, he highlighted the need to make better vision accessible to everyone, emphasising that the company's growth must translate into a meaningful impact on people's lives.
Effective November 12, 2026, blue-light filtering lenses will be included as standard on eligible frames across Lenskart stores in India, with no additional charge to customers. The move aims to make screen-ready vision more accessible, particularly as digital screens become an integral part of everyday life.
Furthering its commitment to children's eye health, Lenskart will offer free prescription glasses, including blue-light filtering lenses, to the first 1,00,000 eligible children visiting its stores across India on November 14, 2026. The
initiative will cover children aged 5–12 years on selected frames, with the frames and prescription lenses provided
free of cost. A fitting charge of 199 will apply. Children aged 8–12 can also avail of a free in-store eye test, while
children below 8 years will require a prescription from an eye doctor.
Reaffirming the company's belief in the intersection of purpose and business growth, Peyush emphasised that Lenskart's progress should be measured not just by its scale, but by the difference it makes to the lives of the people it serves. The initiatives reflect the company's continued commitment to making quality eyewear more
accessible and advancing its vision of helping more people see better.
About Lenskart:
Founded in 2010, Lenskart is a technology-driven eyewear company operating an integrated platform spanning
designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing. It has a global presence and offers prescription eyewear,
sunglasses, contact lenses and eyewear accessories. Its omnichannel platform is powered by technology such as AI-driven recommendations and 3D try-on features, simplifying eyewear purchase journey & enabling better eye health for customers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment