Ninepoint To Launch Anthropic Highshares ETF, Combining AI Growth Potential And Twice-Monthly Distributions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New ETF offers leveraged exposure to the company behind Claude with a covered call strategy designed to generate income TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada's leading investment management firms, is pleased to announce that it has filed, and obtained a receipt, for its final prospectus qualifying units of the Ninepoint Anthropic HighShares ETF (the“ETF” or“ANHI”). Subject to satisfying the TSX's original listing requirements, the ETF is expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the ticker ANHI the business day following the completion of an initial public offering by Anthropic, PBC (“Anthropic”), which is currently anticipated to occur on or about November 19, 2026. The ETF combines leveraged exposure to Anthropic, the company behind Claude, with a professionally managed covered call strategy designed to generate income while maintaining exposure to the company's long-term growth potential. ANHI will offer a management fee of 0.29%. “Anthropic's upcoming public listing is an opportunity to invest directly in the company, and we anticipate strong interest from Canadians seeking TSX-listed exposure,” said Karl Cheong, CFA, Executive Vice President and Head of ETFs at Ninepoint Partners.“We designed ANHI to provide Canadian investors with a way to participate in Anthropic's growth potential while seeking regular income through a covered call strategy.” Investment Objective Ninepoint Anthropic HighShares ETF seeks to provide securityholders with (i) long-term capital appreciation through purchasing and holding, on a levered basis, Class A common stock of Anthropic and (ii) regular cash distributions. To pursue this objective, ANHI will hold up to 100% of its total assets, including assets acquired with borrowings, in Anthropic Class A common stock and write covered call options on up to 50% of those holdings. The covered call strategy will be reviewed monthly for cash flow sustainability. Like other ETFs in the Ninepoint HighShares suite, ANHI intends to pay twice-monthly cash distributions.

Fund name Ninepoint Anthropic HighShares ETF Ticker (TSX) ANHI Distribution Frequency Twice-Monthly Risk Rating High Underlying Exposure Common stock of Anthropic, PBC Management Fee 0.29%





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About Ninepoint Partners LP



Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

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Ninepoint is the investment manager of the ETF.

The ETF is considered as an "alternative mutual fund" under applicable securities legislation, meaning it is permitted to use strategies generally prohibited for conventional mutual funds, such as the ability to invest up to 20% of its net asset value in securities of a single issuer, borrow cash, short sell beyond the limits prescribed for conventional mutual funds, and generally employ leverage, among other things.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions“expects”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“will” and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the ETF. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Ninepoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Ninepoint believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither the ETF nor Ninepoint undertakes any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

The ETF does not have a fixed distribution amount. The amount of ordinary cash distributions may fluctuate and there can be no assurance that the ETF will make any distribution in any particular period or periods. The amount of ordinary cash distributions, if any, will be based on the Manager's assessment of the prevailing market conditions. The amount of distributions may vary if there are changes in any of the factors that affect the net cash flow on the portfolio of the ETF, including the amount of leverage employed by the ETF. The amount and date of any cash distributions of the ETF will be announced in advance by issuance of a press release. Subject to compliance with the investment objectives of the ETF, the Manager may, in its complete discretion, change the frequency of these distributions and any such change will be announced by press release. The ETF intends to pay cash distributions based on its ability to generate monthly cash flows from writing covered call options and any dividends received on the portfolio securities held in the ETF's portfolio, as applicable. The Manager will review the level of distributions for the ETF on a quarterly basis to consider the sustainability of such distributions.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the ETF. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The ETF is not guaranteed, its values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the ETF may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

The ETF is generally exposed to the following risks: Absence of an active market for ETF Units risk; ADR risk; Artificial intelligence industry and regulatory risk; Borrowing risk; Collateral risk; Concentration risk; Covered call strategy risk; Currency risk; Cybersecurity risk; Derivatives risk; Equity investment risk; Exchange risk; Foreign investment risk; Foreign withholding tax risk; Halted trading of ETF Units risk; Inflation risk; Interest rate risk; Large capitalization issuer risk; Leverage risk; Market risk; No ownership risk; Options availability and liquidity risk; Passive Launch Public Issuer Investment Risk; Performance risk; Regulatory risk; Risk associated with an investment in the Launch Public Issuer; Specific issuer risk; Tax risk; and Trading price of ETF Units risk. Please read the prospectus carefully for more information about these risks.