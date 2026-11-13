Kevin Newby Coaching Launches IGNITE, A Five-Stage Executive Career Transition Program For Senior Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The San Francisco Bay Area-based executive career coaching practice combines networking and career strategy, professional positioning, interview preparation, salary negotiation and a 90-day transition plan in a 12-week program for Director through C-Suite professionals moving into their next leadership role.

Napa, CA, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin Newby Coaching, an executive career coaching practice based in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, announced today the launch of IGNITETM, a five-stage executive career transition program built for experienced professionals and senior leaders who are ready for a larger role but need a clearer strategy for getting there. The program combines networking and career strategy, professional positioning, interview preparation, offer negotiation and leadership transition in a single process that typically runs 12 weeks.







Kevin Newby, executive career coach and creator of the IGNITE executive career transition framework.

The practice developed IGNITE in response to a pattern it sees repeatedly in its career transition coaching work. Many experienced professionals have strong resumes, years of results and real expertise, yet arrive at a major career turning point without a clear process for deciding what comes next. Some know they want a bigger role but are unsure which opportunity is right. Others struggle to explain their value, keep applying for jobs without creating enough conversations, or reach interviews but have trouble turning them into offers.

Traditional career services tend to address one piece of that problem, such as the resume, the LinkedIn profile, networking or interview skills. IGNITE is designed to connect those pieces and move a client from uncertainty to clarity, from clarity to action, and from action to opportunity.

The program is organized around five questions that every senior-level career transition needs to answer. In the IDENTIFY stage, clients decide where they are going by choosing the right career direction and target role. GROUND focuses on the value they bring, building an executive brand story, resume and LinkedIn presence that make that value clear. NAVIGATE covers how to create opportunities through relationships, an expanded network and conversations with the right people. INFLUENCE addresses how to communicate value in executive-level interviews and turn conversations into offers. ELEVATE covers what happens after the offer, including compensation negotiation, the transition into the new role and a 90-day leadership plan.

What sets the program apart is that it pairs coaching with hands-on career support. Clients are not simply given advice and sent away to figure out the rest. Depending on the engagement, the work can include career discovery, target-role selection, executive brand development, resume and LinkedIn production, networking strategy, lead development, interview coaching, negotiation strategy and a 90-day leadership plan.

The process also starts earlier than a typical executive job search. Before a client applies for anything, the work begins with deciding what kind of role actually makes sense, based on strengths, values, experience, career goals, lifestyle needs and the type of problem the client wants to be hired to solve. Only then is an executive brand built. From there, clients develop a targeted networking and outreach strategy rather than relying only on online applications, and interview preparation centers on communicating the business value behind their experience instead of walking through a work history. The program does not end when an offer arrives. The final stage covers negotiation, executive presence and the first 90 days, because getting the job is not the outcome. Succeeding in it is.

"Experienced professionals usually don't need someone to tell them to work harder. They need clarity about where they're going, a better way to communicate their value, and a strategy for turning that value into opportunity. I built IGNITE to connect those pieces. The goal isn't just to help someone land another job. It's to help them make a better career decision and succeed in what comes next," said Kevin Newby, founder and executive career coach at Kevin Newby Coaching.

The program draws on the practice's founder's more than 30 years of experience leading companies, teams, brands and marketing organizations, including co-founding a San Francisco digital agency that grew to approximately $8 million in annual revenue before its acquisition, leading a digital strategy practice for a global agency network, and holding senior marketing leadership roles in the Napa and Sonoma wine industry. Newby has coached more than 100 leaders, executives and high-performing professionals across technology, financial services, professional services and other industries, and holds an ICF-accredited coaching certification along with Vistage Chair training. That combination of operating experience and evidence-based coaching practice shapes the IGNITE approach: clients work on strengths, values, reflection, strategy and accountability, and leave every session knowing what they are going to do next.

The launch reflects a reality the practice sees across its client work: career transitions get harder, not easier, with seniority. A Director considering a Vice President role, an executive changing industries, a founder returning to a company, or a long-time leader questioning what they want from the next chapter is making a life decision, not just a job decision. At that level, sending out more applications is rarely the answer. IGNITE is built for leaders who need to decide what they want, understand what the market will value, explain decades of experience simply, build relationships with decision-makers, interview at a higher level, negotiate with confidence and prepare to succeed once they arrive.

Alongside IGNITE, Kevin Newby Coaching offers one-to-one executive coaching, executive team coaching and strategic meeting and retreat facilitation. More information about the IGNITE executive career transition program is available at kevinnewby.coach and on LinkedIn.







Kevin Newby works with Director through C-Suite professionals on career strategy, positioning, interviews, negotiation and leadership transitions.

About Kevin Newby Coaching

Kevin Newby Coaching is an executive career coaching practice based in Napa, California, that works with Director through C-Suite professionals on career transitions, executive positioning, job search strategy, interview preparation, negotiation and the first 90 days in a new role. The practice offers one-to-one executive coaching, executive team coaching and strategic meeting and retreat facilitation, and is the home of IGNITE, a five-stage executive career transition framework.

Press Inquiries

Kevin Newby

kmn [at] kevinnewby.coach

