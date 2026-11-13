Phoenix Energy Appoints Financial Services Executive Adam Dooley As Head Of Capital Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran executive brings more than 25 years of experience in capital markets, financial services, and strategic business development.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Energy One, LLC ("Phoenix Energy" or the "Company"), a U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company with a primary operating footprint in the Williston Basin, today announced the appointment of Adam Dooley as Head of Capital Markets.

Dooley brings more than 25 years of experience in global financial services, capital markets, private equity, and strategic business development. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership positions at established financial institutions and investment firms, with responsibilities spanning capital formation, wealth management, institutional relationships, and business expansion.

"Adam brings a valuable combination of financial expertise, entrepreneurial experience, and leadership across global capital markets," said Adam Ferrari, CEO of Phoenix Energy. "His understanding of capital formation and the energy investment landscape will be an important asset as we continue developing our business and strengthening our organization."

Most recently, Dooley served as president of Waveland Capital Partners, where he led the firm's capital formation platform, oversaw client engagement across alternative investment strategies, and supported relationships with private wealth and institutional investors.

Dooley is also the founder of Belay International Corporation and has held leadership roles with Belay Global Partners, focusing on capital strategy, business development, and companies navigating complex financial transactions.

Earlier in his career, Dooley held senior executive positions at MetLife, including managing director and head of wealth management for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as vice president of U.S. individual retirement savings. He also served as vice president and country manager for The Hartford's U.K. wealth management division, where he directed the company's European expansion strategy.

His career began in the fixed-income trading division at Salomon Smith Barney.

"I'm excited to join Phoenix Energy and work alongside a team that has built a substantial presence in the domestic energy industry," said Dooley. "I look forward to bringing my experience in capital markets, strategic development, and organizational leadership to support the company's continued evolution."

Dooley earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Southern California and a Master of Business Administration from IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland. He is also the author of The Pre-IPO Playbook, a book examining opportunities and considerations in late-stage private markets.

About Phoenix Energy

Phoenix Energy is a U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company with a primary operating footprint in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. The Company's business strategy includes operated drilling, mineral and royalty acquisitions, and non-operated working interests.

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Media Contact:

Lindsey Wilson

Phoenix Energy One, LLC

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303-749-0074