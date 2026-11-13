Gatekeeper Now Available To Buy In AWS Marketplace, Giving Compliance-Driven Organisations A Faster Route To Vendor Governance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AWS customers can buy Gatekeeper through their existing AWS account, with Gatekeeper Agents running in-region on Amazon Bedrock.

London, United Kingdom, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatekeeper, the only unified Vendor and Contract Lifecycle Management solution, today announced that it is available to buy in AWS Marketplace. Organisations that run on AWS can now buy Gatekeeper through their existing AWS account, on terms their legal team has already reviewed, and eligible purchases can count toward their AWS commitment.

Compliance-driven organisations face rising third-party governance obligations, often on teams too small to carry them. Regulators, customers and boards expect proof that every vendor has been checked, contracted and monitored. In most organisations, that evidence is spread across inboxes, spreadsheets, shared drives and separate systems, and the teams responsible for it have not grown at the same pace.

Gatekeeper brings vendor risk, contracts, compliance and spend into one system of truth. Due diligence shapes the contract, the contract stays tied to obligations and spend, and performance feeds the renewal. Gatekeeper AI and Agents run exclusively on Amazon Bedrock, so customers' data stays in-region and isn't used to train models.

“Our customers already trust AWS with their infrastructure, data and compliance posture. Buying Gatekeeper in AWS Marketplace lets them extend that trust to how they govern their vendors. Governance should never be the reason the business has to slow down.” Simon Gezelius, Director, EMEA Partnerships, Gatekeeper

Gatekeeper is available through a public AWS Marketplace listing, or through private offers with pricing and terms built around each customer's scope. Gatekeeper works with Cloudable, an AWS partner, to support customers buying through AWS.

“Regulated organisations want AI they are allowed to use, bought through routes they already approve. Gatekeeper gives AWS customers both.” Greg Finnigan, Founder, Cloudable

To find out more, visit Gatekeeper's AWS Marketplace listing or explore gatekeeperhq.com/aws

About Gatekeeper

Gatekeeper is one system of truth for vendors and contracts, built for lean Finance, Procurement and Legal teams managing demanding vendor due diligence, compliance and contracting obligations. Every vendor, contract, obligation, renewal, performance review and line of spend sits on one unified record, so vendor onboarding and contracting run in one workflow. It removes the handoff failures and data gaps that cost organisations time, money and compliance standing. All 50+ Gatekeeper Agents are included and work on that record within the customer's permissions and audit trail. Unlimited Users · Unlimited eSign · No AI Tax. No More Surprises.

Press Inquiries

Charlotte Joseph-Smith

charlotte.js [at] gatekeeperhq.com

Gatekeeper

