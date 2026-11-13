Petropolis Wins A-List Award For Best Pet Groomer In St. Louis For 2026

Petropolis wins the A-List Award for dog grooming in 2026.

Pet care facility wins second consecutive award for outstanding dog grooming services

- Michael SchifanoST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Petropolis, an established pet care provider with locations in Chesterfield and St. Charles, has won the A-List Award for Best Pet Groomer in 2026. This award comes on the heels of their first A-List Award for pet grooming, which they received in 2025.Petropolis has a years-long history with the A-List Awards. In 2024, they won Best Pet Boarding/Daycare, while also being a finalist in the Pet Groomer, Pet Trainer, and Pet Store categories. In 2025, Petropolis won the dog grooming category and was a finalist for boarding and daycare. This year resembles last year, with a win for grooming on top of being a finalist for dog boarding and dog daycare.Every year, the A-List Awards, or "A-List Reader's Choice Awards," are hosted by STL Magazine. The A-List was created to showcase businesses, organizations, and people who have made an impact on the St. Louis area. With the exception of "Editor's Choice," all A-List Awards are based on the public's votes. In 2026 alone, 38,000 St. Louisans cast their vote in the A-List Awards."The fact that these awards are fully dependent on local votes is what makes this so meaningful," said Michael Schifano, owner of Petropolis. "We're honored to have been St. Louis' choice for boarding, daycare, and grooming throughout the years."Petropolis has been providing pet care in St. Louis for 38 years. This win reflects what pet owners have trusted the Petropolis team to do for decades: to deliver exceptional dog boarding, cat boarding, dog daycare, dog grooming, and dog training services. We can expect to continue seeing Petropolis in STL Magazine's A-List Awards in the coming years.BOILERPLATEAbout Petropolis: Petropolis is a pet boarding facility with locations in Chesterfield and St. Charles; both locations have a 4.8/5-star rating and over 2,000 reviews combined. Their services consist of dog boarding, cat boarding, dog grooming, dog training, and dog daycare. Founded in 1988, Petropolis serves pet owners in the greater St. Louis area.

Michael Schifano

Petropolis

+1 636-537-3634

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Petropolis Wins A-List Award for Best Pet Groomer in St. Louis for 2026 News Provided By Petbizology November 13, 2026, 19:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, World & Regional



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