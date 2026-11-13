OSIM Udream·AI Named One Of TIME's Best Inventions Of 2026, Redefining The Future Of Personalized Wellness

OSIM uDream·AI is named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026! Combining world-inspired massages, AI-powered personalization, and immersive five-senses innovation, it redefines wellness to help you Feel Good, Stress Less, and Sleep Better.

Named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026, OSIM uDream·AI combines AI-powered personalization, world-inspired massages, and immersive sensory wellness.

- Alex Cheung, President & Chief Executive Officer, OSIM North AmericaSANTA ANITA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OSIM, a global leader in wellness innovation, proudly announces that its flagship OSIM uDream·AI Well-Being Massage Chair has been named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026, marking a significant milestone in the brand's commitment to transforming everyday wellness through cutting-edge technology and intelligent design.The prestigious recognition celebrates innovations that are shaping the future and improving the way people live. OSIM uDream·AI stands among this year's groundbreaking inventions, reflecting the brand's vision of creating wellness experiences that go beyond conventional massage.More Than a Massage Chair: A New Era of Intelligent Well-BeingDesigned to redefine the traditional massage chair experience, OSIM uDream·AI brings together internationally inspired massage techniques, artificial intelligence, and immersive sensory experiences in one sophisticated wellness solution.Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all massage, OSIM uDream·AI takes a more personalized approach to relaxation and well-being. By combining intelligent stress assessment with thoughtfully designed massage and sleep programs, the chair empowers users to create moments of relaxation tailored to their individual needs.Backed by OSIM's portfolio of over 250 global patents, including innovations in advanced massage engineering and intelligent wellness technology, OSIM uDream·AI reflects the brand's continued pursuit of innovation and excellence.Four World-Inspired Massage Experiences, One Extraordinary ChairAt the heart of OSIM uDream·AI is its Master Series, bringing together four distinctive massage traditions inspired by renowned techniques from around the world. Each program offers a unique approach to relaxation, allowing users to explore different massage experiences from the comfort of home.Chinese Tui-Na Massage - The Art of Traditional Therapeutic TouchInspired by the time-honored principles of Chinese Tui-Na, this massage program incorporates rhythmic kneading, pressing, and rolling movements that simulate traditional hands-on massage techniques. Designed to target areas of everyday muscle tension, the experience delivers a deeply comforting massage rooted in centuries of Chinese wellness tradition.Japanese Shiatsu Massage - Precision and BalanceDrawing inspiration from Japanese Shiatsu, this program emphasizes precise, rhythmic pressure applied across the body. Its carefully coordinated massage movements recreate the sensation of targeted finger and palm pressure, encouraging relaxation and helping users unwind after a demanding day.Thai Stretch Massage - Rejuvenation Through MovementInspired by traditional Thai massage, this program combines gentle stretching movements with coordinated massage techniques. Designed to provide a refreshing full-body experience, Thai Stretch helps ease everyday stiffness while encouraging a greater sense of flexibility and relaxation.Balinese 4-Hand Massage - A Harmonious Full-Body ExperienceInspired by the luxurious four-hand massage tradition of Bali, this program recreates the sensation of multiple hands working in harmony. Through synchronized massage movements, it delivers a flowing, immersive experience that envelops the body in soothing comfort.Together, these four distinctive massage programs showcase OSIM's approach to blending traditional massage inspiration with modern engineering, bringing a diverse range of relaxation experiences into a single intelligent wellness chair.Personalized Wellness Powered by AIBeyond its Master Series, OSIM uDream·AI introduces a new level of personalization through intelligent wellness technology.Through its collaboration with Binah, a pioneer in AI-powered wellness monitoring, OSIM uDream·AI incorporates contactless remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) technology. Using a compatible smartphone camera, the technology analyzes subtle changes in facial blood flow to generate a personalized Stress Score.This assessment helps users gain insight into their current stress level and guides the selection of massage experiences tailored to their relaxation needs.In addition to its four Master Series massage experiences, OSIM uDream·AI features dedicated Sleep Programs designed to help users unwind and prepare for rest, alongside Personalized Wellness Programs that adapt the massage experience based on the user's current stress assessment.By integrating intelligent stress assessment with thoughtfully developed massage programs, OSIM uDream·AI moves beyond conventional preset massage functions to offer a more responsive, individualized approach to everyday wellness.An Immersive Multi-Sensory Experience Through Global CollaborationsOSIM uDream·AI extends the concept of relaxation beyond physical massage by engaging multiple senses to create a holistic wellness environment.To bring this vision to life, OSIM has collaborated with internationally recognized technology and sensory innovation partners, including Devialet, Sensortech, dsm-firmenich, and Binah.Devialet - Immersive Audio ExcellenceThrough its collaboration with renowned French audio technology company Devialet, OSIM uDream·AI incorporates an immersive sound experience designed to complement its massage programs, creating a soothing atmosphere that enhances relaxation.Sensortech - Innovative Sensory LightingWorking with Sensortech, OSIM integrates carefully designed lighting experiences that complement the chair's wellness programs, enhancing the surrounding atmosphere and contributing to a more immersive relaxation journey.dsm-firmenich - The Art of Scent and EmotionIn collaboration with global fragrance and sensory innovation leader dsm-firmenich, OSIM uDream·AI introduces carefully curated scent experiences designed to complement massage, sound, and lighting, creating a richer multi-sensory environment.Binah - AI-Powered Wellness IntelligenceThrough Binah's contactless wellness monitoring technology, OSIM uDream·AI connects intelligent stress assessment with personalized massage experiences, adding a new dimension to everyday relaxation.By combining the expertise of global innovation partners, OSIM uDream·AI creates an integrated sensory experience where massage, sound, light, and scent work together to elevate the art of relaxation.Global Recognition for the Future of WellnessBeing named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 underscores OSIM's continued pursuit of innovation and its commitment to redefining the possibilities of home wellness.As consumers increasingly seek personalized wellness solutions that fit seamlessly into their lifestyles, OSIM uDream·AI represents a forward-looking approach to relaxation, combining internationally inspired massage expertise with intelligent technology and immersive sensory experiences.From the precision of Japanese Shiatsu to the flowing harmony of Balinese 4-Hand Massage, each element of OSIM uDream·AI reflects OSIM's dedication to delivering meaningful, personalized relaxation experiences.With this global recognition, OSIM continues to advance its vision of making innovative wellness solutions part of everyday life, transforming the traditional massage chair into a sophisticated personal well-being experience.For more information about OSIM uDream·AI and its innovative wellness technologies, visit .-End-

Sammi Leung

OSIM North America

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OSIM uDream·AI Named One of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026, Redefining the Future of Personalized Wellness News Provided By WEST GROWTH HOLDING, INC November 13, 2026, 19:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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