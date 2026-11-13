Why Outsourced Commercial Cleaning Costs Less Than In-House Staff

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The true price of an in-house janitor goes far beyond the hourly wage, and many Southern Colorado employers are paying more than they realize.

CO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jan-Pro of Southern Colorado today encouraged business owners and facility managers across the Pikes Peak region to take a closer look at what in-house cleaning really costs. When wages, payroll taxes, benefits, insurance, supplies, equipment, training and turnover are added up, a professional third-party cleaning service often delivers a cleaner facility for a lower total cost.Many businesses compare a cleaning contract only to a janitor's hourly wage. That comparison leaves out most of the expense. An in-house cleaning employee also brings costs such as:.Payroll taxes and insurance: employer Social Security and Medicare taxes, unemployment insurance and workers' compensation premiums..Benefits and paid leave: health coverage, paid time off and Colorado's required paid sick leave and FAMLI premiums..Supplies and equipment: chemicals, paper products, vacuums, floor machines, plus their storage, repair and replacement..Recruiting, training and turnover: cleaning roles see high turnover, and each departure means new hiring, onboarding and safety training..Supervision and coverage: manager time spent scheduling and checking work, and gaps when an employee is sick, on vacation or quits..Liability: injuries, damaged property and compliance risks fall on the employer.With a third-party provider, these costs are built into one predictable monthly price. Jan-Pro of Southern Colorado supplies trained, insured cleaning professionals along with the equipment and products. Service continues when someone is out, and quality is monitored through regular inspections. Jan-Pro also offers a guarantee-We will correct any deficiencies or your next clean is free.Some businesses try to avoid these costs by asking their own employees to clean up after hours or take turns with restrooms and trash. That approach has a cost too. Employees who were hired as receptionists, technicians, teachers or sales staff often feel undervalued when cleaning is added to their duties, and resentment can build over who does their share. Morale suffers, productive work time is lost, and in a tight labor market, it can become one more reason a good employee decides to leave.“Business owners are often surprised when they add up every line item tied to an in-house cleaner,” said Lillian Posch, General Manager of Jan-Pro of Southern Colorado.“Once they see the full picture, outsourcing usually costs less, and they get back the hours they were spending managing cleaning. That time goes back into running their business.”Industry estimates commonly place the true cost of an employee well above base pay once taxes, benefits and overhead are included. Using the Bureau of Labor and Statistics data, a fully loaded janitorial staff member can cost up to $70,000 per year. Using a professional and fully insured third party cleaning service will reduce that cost.Jan-Pro of Southern Colorado offers free, no-obligation facility assessments. Local businesses can compare their current in-house cleaning costs against a customized service plan. To schedule an assessment, call 719-264-1117 or visit us HERE.About Jan-Pro of Southern ColoradoJan-Pro of Southern Colorado provides commercial cleaning and disinfection services to businesses across Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Fountain, Monument, Falcon, Woodland Park, and surrounding communities. Services are delivered by locally owned franchise businesses and backed by the support, standards, and guarantee of the national Jan-Pro brand. The office serves all commercial cleaning needs including medical offices, schools, daycares, offices, auto dealerships, religious facilities, retail and fitness facilities. Learn more at .

Lillian Posch

Jan-Pro Southern Colorado

+1 719-264-1117

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Why Outsourced Commercial Cleaning Costs Less Than In-House Staff News Provided By Jan-Pro Southern Colorado November 13, 2026, 19:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Real Estate & Property Management



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