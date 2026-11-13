Mr. Rooter Plumbing Of Greater King Of Prussia Marks Its First Year By Hiring More Licensed Plumbers Ahead Of The Winter Rush

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opened in October 2025, the locally owned Mr. Rooter franchise has served more than 750 households across King of Prussia and nearby communities and holds a 4.8-star average from customers.

Eagleville, PA, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just over a year after opening, Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Greater King of Prussia has served more than 750 households and is hiring two plumbers to keep pace with demand. Along the way, customers have given the locally owned King of Prussia plumber more than 100 Google reviews and a 4.8-star average.







Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Greater King of Prussia - Team

Every one of those reviews comes from someone who let a technician into their home. Usually on a bad day.

"A hundred reviews means a hundred families in this area let us into their homes and then took the time to tell their neighbors how it went," said Sanil Chandran, owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Greater King of Prussia. "You can't buy that. You earn it one call at a time, whether it's a backed-up kitchen drain on a Saturday morning or a full repipe in a house that's still running on its original galvanized lines."

On the company's customer reviews page, people often name the service professional who showed up and mention how fast it happened. One customer had a basement drain cleared the same day during a holiday week, just before guests arrived.

"We're not trying to be the cheapest call in the area," Chandran said. "We're trying to be the plumber you only have to call once. You get upfront flat-rate pricing before we start, no overtime charges, and if something isn't right, we come back and make it right."

Chandran opened the location in October 2025 at 2933 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 203 in Eagleville. Since then, his team of King of Prussia plumbers has served more than 750 households. In the field, that's service technicians Joe Cavaliere, Oscar Rodriguez, Ian Walker, and Rajesh Anirudhan. On the phones, it's Manny and Joie, the customer service team who schedule every call and are often the first people a homeowner talks to on a bad day.

Call volume has grown faster than Chandran planned, and the company is now filling two roles.

The first is a Pennsylvania-licensed master plumber who will serve as the company's qualifying license holder, work directly with ownership, and mentor newer technicians on a Monday-through-Friday schedule. The role can pay $150,000 or more a year. The second is an experienced drain technician to run weekend service calls and cover weekday evenings, a role the posting says typically earns $70,000 to $130,000 or more a year. Both openings are on Mr. Rooter's plumbing jobs page for the Eagleville area.

"Growing this fast is a good problem, but I won't solve it by hiring anyone who can hold a wrench," Chandran said. "The next plumber we bring on has to treat people's homes the way our team does now. Those reviews are the standard."

Chandran said a lot of that demand comes down to the age of local homes. Many houses in Norristown, Phoenixville and the Main Line towns of Wayne and Villanova were built long before plastic piping became standard, and plenty still run on original galvanized supply lines, cast iron drains or clay sewer laterals. Mature street trees push roots into those old joints. Even King of Prussia's postwar neighborhoods are reaching the age when original plumbing starts to give out.

That's why the company's core work centers on whole-home repiping, drain repair, drain cleaning, water heater installation, and trenchless sewer repair, which fixes a broken sewer line with far less digging than a traditional excavation. The front lawn, the driveway, and the landscaping usually stay where they are. Emergency plumbing in King of Prussia and the surrounding towns is available 24/7, and the work is backed by the Neighborly Done Right Promise®.

Winter is when the weak spots show. Water heaters work hardest when the incoming water is at its coldest, so a tank that limped through summer often quits in January. Pipes in exterior walls and crawl spaces can freeze once overnight lows drop into the teens. Then the holidays arrive, and extra guests plus extra cooking push older drains past their limit.

Chandran's advice for homeowners before the first hard freeze:



Find the main water shutoff now and test it. Older gate valves often seize after years untouched, and you don't want to learn that with a burst pipe spraying your basement.

Disconnect garden hoses and drain outdoor spigots. On the coldest nights, open the cabinet doors under sinks on exterior walls so warm air reaches the pipes. Keep grease and turkey fat out of the kitchen drain. Let it cool, scrape it into the trash, and run the disposal with plenty of cold water when the house is full of guests.

Homeowners looking for a plumber in King of Prussia, Eagleville, Audubon, Norristown, Collegeville, Phoenixville, Wayne, Villanova, or nearby communities can book service online or call 484-202-7211. Scheduling is available around the clock, and the team shares local updates on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Greater King of Prussia

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Greater King of Prussia is a locally owned and independently operated plumbing company based at 2933 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 203, in Eagleville, Pa. Owned by Sanil Chandran, who opened the location in June 2025, the company provides residential and commercial plumbing repair, 24/7 emergency plumbing, drain cleaning and repair, water heater installation, whole-home repiping, and trenchless sewer repair. It serves King of Prussia, Eagleville, Audubon, Norristown, Collegeville, Phoenixville, Wayne, Villanova, and nearby communities. The company is part of Neighborly, a family of home service brands. Learn more at mrrooter.com/greater-king-of-prussia.

Press Inquiries

Sanil Chandran

greaterkingprussia [at] mrrooter.com

484-202-7211



2933 W Germantown Pike #203, Eagleville, PA 19403, United States