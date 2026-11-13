Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites Waterpark Announces Complimentary Breakfast Buffet Included Daily For Everyone

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The newly renovated Orlando resort pairs its all-new Surf & Splash Waterpark with a full, hot breakfast buffet for every guest in the suite.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites – Waterpark, managed by HHM, today announced that a complimentary breakfast buffet is now included daily for everyone with every stay at the Orlando resort. The offer is exclusive to Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites – Waterpark and applies to all reservations made at the resort on or after November 11, 2026.The news follows the resort's complete renovation and the grand opening of Surf & Splash Waterpark, its all-new on-site waterpark. Guests can ride the waves on the FlowRider, race head-to-head down the Triple Tide Tower slides and splash through Aqua Cove, then unwind in spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom suites with room for the whole family.Each morning, registered guests can fuel up at Lakeside Cafe, located in the resort's Marketplace, with a hot breakfast buffet featuring a full menu of breakfast favorites. Every registered guest receives a wristband at check-in for easy access, so getting to breakfast is simple.Whether guests are planning a family vacation, traveling to Orlando for a youth sports tournament, or gathering for a family reunion or special event, the resort brings everything together in one place: an all-new waterpark, suites designed for groups, a game room, a movie theater, indoor and outdoor dining, and now a hot breakfast every morning."With our all-new waterpark and a hot breakfast now included every morning, there's never been a better time to stay with us," said Kesa Roberson, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites – Waterpark. "Whether our guests are here for a family vacation, a tournament weekend or a reunion, we want them spending less time planning and more time together."Visitors and Surf & Splash Waterpark day guests may purchase breakfast for $14.95 per person at the Marketplace.The complimentary breakfast buffet is included with all reservations at Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites – Waterpark made on or after November 11, 2026.

Kesa Roberson

Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites - Waterpark

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Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites – Waterpark Announces Complimentary Breakfast Buffet Included Daily for Everyone News Provided By Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites - Waterpark November 13, 2026, 19:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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