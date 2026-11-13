Dr. Landon Pryor Joins The 2026 Big Blue Bash In Support Of America's Law Enforcement

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- You don't have to wear a badge to stand behind the people who do.Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Landon S. Pryor, has signed on as a sponsor of the 2026 Big Blue Bash Presented by Motorola Solutions, a black-tie gala benefiting the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation. The event will take place Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.Dr. Pryor is a board-certified, triple fellowship-trained plastic surgeon and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He founded his practice on a simple principle: treat every patient the way you would want your own family to be treated.Dr. Prior shared why he chose to sponsor the event, stating“I am grateful to be able to contribute to such an important cause. It aligns with my mission to raise awareness about Breast Implant Illness (BII) which could be preventing our Officers from performing at their best.”That same family-first spirit is at the heart of the Big Blue Bash, which raises support for the families of federal officers who were wounded or killed in the line of duty.Jon Adler, National President of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation, said support from outside the law enforcement world carries special meaning.“The men and women who protect this country do it for everyone, not just those who share the job,” Adler said.“When supporters like Dr. Pryor step forward, it reminds our officers and their families that the communities they serve truly have their backs. We're grateful to have him with us.”The Big Blue Bash brings together federal law enforcement leaders, veterans, families of wounded and fallen officers, and advocates who stand behind those who serve. The evening will feature live music, live and silent auctions, a three-course dinner in the Mar-a-Lago ballroom, and God-centered tributes honoring the families of wounded and fallen officers and Angel families. Confirmed guests include Kevin Sorbo, Dean Cain, and Lou Ferrigno, with more special guests to be announced.Proceeds benefit the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation, which provides vital support to the families of wounded and fallen federal officers. For more information, visit .###The Federal Law Enforcement Officers (F.L.E.O.) Foundation is an IRS 501 (C)(3) charitable organization providing immediate support to FLEOA members, and federal officers and their families impacted by tragic circumstances. The F.L.E.O. Foundation is a proud partner with the Police Unity Tour in hosting the annual 9/11 Fallen Hero Ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC. Please visit to make a donation and learn more about the Foundation.

Allison Pagliughi

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Dr. Landon Pryor Joins the 2026 Big Blue Bash in Support of America's Law Enforcement News Provided By The Silent Partner Marketing November 13, 2026, 19:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, U.S. Politics



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