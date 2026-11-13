MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New 12-month analysis from Port St. Lucie Golf Communities, with commentary from Ann Chauss of Ann Marie Chauss PA - Treasure Coast House Hunters.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From November 2025 through October 2026, Port St. Lucie reached 5.6 months of supply for buyers seeking homes. That is the finding of a new 12-month market analysis from Port St. Lucie Golf Communities, a free guide comparing 13 researched golf communities in the Port St. Lucie market. Ann Chauss of Ann Marie Chauss PA - Treasure Coast House Hunters, the site's recommended agent, notes that this growing inventory gives purchasers the flexibility to find the exact club lifestyle they want.The city's active inventory stood at 2,051 homes for sale at the close of the period, providing a broad selection for incoming residents. Over the past 12 months, the Port St. Lucie median price was flat 0.0%, less than Florida statewide, where the median was up 1.1%. Buyers in Port St. Lucie paid a median $221 per square foot, 2% less than Florida's $227. This stable pricing environment offers a welcoming entry point for purchasers looking to secure a property near their preferred courses while exploring their options."With more homes available, purchasers can take their time evaluating different neighborhoods," said Chauss. "This expanding supply allows buyers to prioritize the right course access and amenities without feeling rushed into a decision."SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES DOMINATE THE MARKETSingle-family homes accounted for 95% of the area's transactions over the year, making them the primary choice for local buyers. Sales for these properties rose 1.8%, showing steady interest from purchasers moving to the area for its lifestyle offerings. The median price for single-family homes settled at $409,000 during the 12-month period. This segment continues to provide the space, lot sizes, and privacy that many club members seek when selecting a residence.BUYERS HAVE ROOM TO NEGOTIATEHomes in Port St. Lucie sold in a median 88 days on market. During this timeframe, sellers received a healthy 97.6% of their asking price, demonstrating that well-presented and accurately priced properties continue to attract solid offers. At the same time, the current pace gives buyers a clear opening to discuss terms, evaluate club documents, and complete thorough property inspections before finalizing a purchase."A moderate market pace provides an excellent opportunity to structure a thoughtful offer," said Chauss, whose group was named the Ranked #2 Real Estate Team in Port St. Lucie by RealTrends. "Purchasers can review property details carefully and negotiate favorable terms that align with their goals."WHAT IT MEANS FOR GOLF COMMUNITY BUYERS IN PORT ST. LUCIEPurchasing within a specialized neighborhood requires attention to both the real estate transaction and the accompanying lifestyle agreements."Before making an offer, it is important to understand the specific membership structure of a neighborhood," said Chauss. "Comparing club rules and association fees ensures the new home matches your long-term financial plans."To support this research, Port St. Lucie Golf Communities provides community comparisons, buyer checklists, cost breakdowns, and golf access guides at portstluciegolfcommunities.ABOUT PORT ST. LUCIE GOLF COMMUNITIESPort St. Lucie Golf Communities is a free guide comparing 13 researched golf communities in the Port St. Lucie market. The platform provides community comparisons, buyer checklists, cost breakdowns, and golf access guides to help purchasers evaluate their options thoroughly. By organizing complex association details, the site connects readers with its recommended expert, Ann Chauss of Ann Marie Chauss PA - Treasure Coast House Hunters, for dedicated local representation.ABOUT ANN CHAUSSAnn Chauss of Ann Marie Chauss PA - Treasure Coast House Hunters serves buyers and sellers across Port St. Lucie, Stuart, Palm City, Jensen Beach, Vero Beach, and the Jupiter area. As a Certified Golf Community Specialist, Chauss and the Treasure Coast House Hunters team help clients evaluate club culture and course architecture to make informed real estate decisions. Chauss was named to The Florida 100 for outstanding performance.RECOMMENDED AGENTAnn Chauss, Ann Marie Chauss PA - Treasure Coast House Hunters · 772-732-2800METHODOLOGYRedfin market data for Port St. Lucie, FL and Florida. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods for Port St. Lucie, FL and twelve consecutive monthly periods for Florida (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians.

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New November 2026 Data: Port St. Lucie Reaches 5.6 Months of Supply, Giving Golf Community Buyers More Choice News Provided By Port St. Lucie Golf Communities November 13, 2026, 19:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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