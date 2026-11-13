Above All Advertising Introduces Reusable Airewall Backdrop For Multi-Event Campaigns

Above All Advertising's AireWall Outdoor pairs a reusable inflatable frame with interchangeable graphics for race series, sponsor rotations and touring events.

- Gary Aires, CEO of Above All AdvertisingSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Above All Advertising, a San Diego-based supplier of custom advertising inflatables and event displays, today launched AireWall Outdoor. The new AireWall Outdoor Inflatable pairs a sealed-air frame with changeable full-color fabric graphics for indoor and outdoor events.The display is designed for brands and agencies that run recurring events where the message changes but the setup does not. Instead of ordering a new backdrop for each campaign, sponsor or season, customers keep the frame and swap only the graphic.“AireWall Outdoor gives customers a way to keep the same display structure and change the graphic when the campaign changes,” said a senior member of the Above All Advertising, Inc. Team.“That makes it much easier to use the same backdrop across different events instead of starting over each time”. AireWall Outdoor measures 9 feet wide, 80 inches high and 4 feet deep, including rear supports. Its sealed-air construction keeps the frame inflated without a continuously running blower.The company sees three uses where the design is especially practical:- Race and event series, where the same backdrop can follow a season while sponsor logos and event details change.- Outdoor festivals and pop-ups, where power access is limited and a blower-free frame simplifies setup.- Agencies and promotional products distributors, who can reuse one frame across multiple clients by changing graphics between programs.AireWall Outdoor is available now by custom quote, and replacement graphics are quoted separately. Customers can request pricing and lead times by sharing their quantity, event date, delivery ZIP code and artwork needs.About Above All AdvertisingAbove All Advertising Inc. is a San Diego-based supplier of custom branded marketing displays for businesses across the United States. Its product range includes advertising inflatables, flags, event tents, banners, trade show displays and digital signage. Learn more at abovealladvertising.Media Contact:Above All Advertising...

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Above All Advertising Introduces Reusable AireWall Backdrop for Multi-Event Campaigns News Provided By Above All Advertising, Inc November 13, 2026, 19:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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