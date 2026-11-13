Edge Strengthens Quantum Technology Capabilities, Invests In Australia-Based Q-CTRL

Edge has invested $50 million in Q-CTRL, a Sydney-based global leader in quantum infrastructure software, as part of Q-CTRL's $290 million Series C funding round. Edge joins as a new investor alongside a global syndicate of strategic corporate, private equity and growth-stage investors.

Q-CTRL's technologies include quantum navigation systems designed to work when satellite navigation is unavailable or denied, an increasingly important requirement for autonomous and unmanned platforms in modern and future operational environments.

Rodrigo Torres, President and Group Chief Financial Officer, Edge, said:“Quantum technologies are moving from the laboratory into real-world applications, and our investment in Q-CTRL positions Edge in one of the most important and fast-developing areas of advanced technology. Edge can build, buy, partner and invest at the same time, and strategic investments like this keep us close to the technologies that will define future capability.”

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The investment complements Edge's rapidly growing capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), autonomy and resilient navigation, following the Group's recent integration of sovereign autonomous systems in a UAE Navy demonstration with allied forces, where unmanned surface vessels, counter-drone systems and anti-jamming technology operated together in a coordinated mission.

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