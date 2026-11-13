UAE Probes Fujairah Traffic Accident, Details 2 Crashes On Sheikh Khalifa Road

The UAE's Public Prosecution has launched an investigation into the Fujairah traffic accident that happened in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, on Sheikh Khalifa Road. The tragic incident left 14 people dead and around 30 injured. Several vehicles and trucks were also damaged as a result.

The UAE authority detailed two major crashes that occurred on that day. Preliminary investigations, it said, revealed that two consecutive accidents occurred on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road (E66) in the direction of Fujairah.

The first involved a vehicle colliding with a stationary truck, while the second occurred when a truck carrying two shipping containers collided with several vehicles before overturning. The accidents took place in an area where the right-hand lane had been closed for maintenance works.

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On Thursday, November 12, the UAE Ministry of Interior said the Fujairah accident occurred after a truck driver lost control, crashing into another vehicle that overturned. The overturned vehicle hit multiple others that had stopped due to slow moving traffic. The truck also caught fire with the blaze spreading to other vehicles.

Probe begins

Upon receiving the report on the accident, a team of Public Prosecution members headed to the accident site, at the directives of Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney General.

The team, headed by Haitham Ali Al Hammadi, First Chief Prosecutor at Fujairah Public Prosecution, began inspecting the scene, examining the circumstances surrounding the accident, and taking the necessary legal measures to establish its causes and determine responsibilities.

Truck, vehicles impounded

The Public Prosecution ordered the impoundment of the truck and damaged vehicles and assigned specialists to conduct the necessary technical examinations, particularly of the braking systems.

Investigators also began extracting data from tracking devices and speed-recording systems to establish the technical causes of the accident and determine whether road safety requirements had been observed.

Driver on pretrial detention

Following the interrogation of the truck driver involved in the accident, the Public Prosecution ordered his pretrial detention, with the necessary security measures in place while he remains in hospital.

It also ordered laboratory tests, the confiscation of his passport and driving licence, and instructed the relevant authorities to prepare a comprehensive technical report on both accidents.

Witnesses give statements

Witnesses and individuals who were injured in the accidents continue to give their statements on what happened to UAE authortities. The Public Prosecution stressed that the appropriate legal action will be taken against anyone found responsible.

Authorities have earlier said that 15 of the 30 injured have been discharged from hospital after receiving necessary medical care. The remaining injured continue to receive treatment in hospitals, as per their health conditions. The nationalities of those injured include: Emirati, Omani, Indian, Brazilian, Pakistani, Jordanian, and Egyptian.

As for fatalities, Fujairah Police said that the deceased included Emirati citizens. As part of the procedures to identify the victims, the Public Prosecution ordered forensic examinations to determine the causes of death, as well as DNA testing and comparisons with samples provided by the victims' families.

The authority extended its sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

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