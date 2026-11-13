Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Athabasca Shareholders Vote“FOR” The Proposed Arrangement With Cenovus
| For more information, please contact:
|Matthew Taylor
|Robert Broen
|Chief Financial Officer
|President and CEO
|1-403-817-9104
|1-403-817-9190
|...
|...
Reader Advisory:
This News Release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks, uncertainties and other factors. All information other than statements of historical fact is forward-looking information. The use of any of the words“anticipate”,“plan”,“project”,“continue”,“maintain”,“may”,“estimate”,“expect”,“will”,“target”,“forecast”,“could”,“intend”,“potential”,“guidance”,“outlook” and similar expressions suggesting future outcome is intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is not historical fact, but rather is based on the Company's current plans, objectives, goals, strategies, estimates, assumptions and projections about the Company's industry, business and future operating and financial results. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this News Release should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this News Release. In particular, this News Release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, but not limited to, the following: the anticipated benefits of the Transaction to Athabasca shareholders, including but not limited to near-term liquidity and value certainty and participation in future upside of Cenovus; the form of consideration and elections under the Transaction; the anticipated timing for holding of the shareholder meeting and the related voting and election deadlines; and other similar statements.
With respect to forward-looking information contained in this News Release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the timely completion of the Transaction and the satisfaction of the conditions to which the Transaction is subject; the approval of the Transaction at the shareholder meeting; the shareholder meeting being held as scheduled; regulatory and government approvals for the Transaction, including approval of the Court of King's Bench of Alberta and receipt of applicable regulatory and stock exchange approvals, in each case on the anticipated timelines; the realization of anticipated benefits of the Transaction; commodity prices.
Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the risk factors set forth in the Company's management information circular dated October 27, 2026 and Annual Information Form (“AIF”) dated March 4, 2026 available on SEDAR+ at, including, but not limited to: weakness in the oil and gas industry; prices, markets and marketing; market conditions; regulatory environment and changes in applicable law; postponement of the shareholder meeting; fluctuations in the value of Cenovus shares; the risk that required approvals are not obtained or other conditions to completion of the Transaction are not satisfied or waived; the risk that the Transaction is delayed, amended or terminated; and the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Transaction are not realized. All subsequent forward-looking information, whether written or oral, attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Further information regarding the assumptions and risks inherent in the making of forward-looking statements and in respect of the Transaction can be found in the management information circular, along with Athabasca's other public disclosure documents, including the Company's AIF dated March 4, 2026, which are available on SEDAR+ at.
The forward-looking information contained in this News Release was made as of the date of this News Release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law.
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