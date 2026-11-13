Mr. Rooter Plumbing Of Lethbridge Marks More Than 12 Years Serving Homeowners Across Lethbridge And Southern Alberta

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Earned Through the Done Right Promise®: Locally owned since February 2014, the team provides drain cleaning, trenchless sewer repair, water heater service and emergency plumbing from Lethbridge to Taber, Coaldale and Fort Macleod.

Lethbridge, AB, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge, locally owned and operated since Feb. 28, 2014, marks more than 12 years providing professional drain cleaning, sewer repair, and emergency plumbing services to homeowners across Lethbridge and southern Alberta as residents prepare for seasonal plumbing needs. Over that time, the company has also earned more than 1,000 Google reviews with a 4.8-star average.







Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge - Kevin Aleman, Owner

“Every review is a reminder of why we show up,” said Kevin Aleman, Owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge.“I'm grateful to our service professionals and to the Lethbridge community for trusting us with their homes. We work every day to be the best plumber Lethbridge, AB has to offer, and these reviews reflect the skill and care our team brings to each visit.”

Over those years, the team has built steady demand across Lethbridge and southern Alberta, with repeat business for quality repairs, preventative maintenance, and prompt emergency response in single-family and pre-owned homes throughout the region.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge offers comprehensive residential plumbing services, including:



Drain cleaning and preventative maintenance

Trenchless sewer line repair with camera inspection

Water heater repair and replacement Advanced leak detection and pipe repair

The company serves homeowners across Lethbridge and neighbouring communities, including Taber, Coaldale, Coalhurst, Fort Macleod and Claresholm, extending service into surrounding rural areas as needed.

Customers rely on Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge for timely, transparent service: same-day response when possible, upfront pricing so homeowners see the cost before work begins, and on-site protections that respect the home. The locally based team brings decades of combined field experience; all technicians are licensed, bonded, and insured and follow professional cleanup standards.

“Reviews matter because they reflect real homeowners' experiences - what we did right and where we can improve,” Aleman said.“We'll continue investing in training and equipment so we remain a trusted, top-rated emergency plumber in Lethbridge. Our plan is steady growth that deepens ties in Lethbridge and neighbouring towns while protecting homes and giving people confidence in their plumbing.”

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge stands behind its workmanship and follows industry best practices for safety and quality. The company's local hiring and vendor partnerships support the regional economy and ensure quick access to parts and resources during urgent repairs. Homeowners benefit from consistent standards, clear explanations of cause and solution, and dependable follow-up on every job.

Contact Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge at (403) 715-1517 for trusted residential plumbing - professional drain cleaning, Lethbridge sewer repair, and emergency service from the team your neighbours rely on.

About Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Lethbridge is a locally owned franchise of the Mr. Rooter national network, serving southern Alberta since Feb. 28, 2014. Focused on customer satisfaction and high-quality workmanship, they are dedicated to meeting the needs of homeowners throughout Lethbridge and the surrounding areas. Their licensed and insured team is available 24/7 to handle any plumbing emergency, ensuring reliable service when it matters most.

Press Inquiries

Kevin Aleman

contact [at] rooterlethbridge.ca

(403) 715-1517



3775 14 Ave N, Lethbridge, AB T1H 6Y6