Quick-Service Restaurant Market To Reach USD 1.87 Trillion By 2032 As Digital Ordering And Drive-Thru Access Expand - Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The QSR market is projected to grow at an 8.18% CAGR through 2032, supported by convenience-led dining and expanding digital channels.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, November 13, 2026 - According to Mordor Intelligence, the Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) Market is projected to grow from USD 1.16 trillion in 2026 to USD 1.26 trillion in 2027 and reach USD 1.87 trillion by 2032, at an 8.18% CAGR over 2027–2032. In the United States, drive-thru formats, digital ordering, and delivery options are widening access to prepared meals as consumers prioritize speed and affordability. Urban customer concentration and loyalty programs give operators opportunities to expand restaurant networks and encourage repeat purchases. Digital channels are also becoming an important source of sales, supported by consumer expectations for accurate orders and consistent food quality.

Key Growth Factors

Drive-Thru Formats Strengthen Convenience-Led Dining

Drive-thru service allows QSR operators to serve customers seeking convenient access to prepared meals without requiring a dine-in visit. Combined with demand for speed and affordability, these formats provide restaurants with another way to serve urban customer pools and broaden their service reach.

Digital Channels Reshape QSR Ordering and Customer Access

Digital ordering is extending the restaurant's reach beyond customers located near its outlets, creating additional opportunities to capture meal occasions through mobile and online channels. The growing contribution of digital channels to Domino's U.S. retail sales highlights the commercial importance of this route to purchase. Consumer preferences also indicate that order accuracy, food quality comparable to in-store purchases, and maintaining the correct food temperature are key priorities for mobile ordering. These expectations suggest that sustained digital growth depends not only on convenient ordering but also on the restaurant's ability to deliver a consistent food and service experience after an order is placed remotely.

Loyalty Programs and Restaurant Network Expansion Encourage Repeat Business

QSR operators are extending their restaurant networks and using loyalty programs to build stronger customer relationships. Wider outlet access combined with incentives for repeat purchases provides opportunities to increase customer engagement and serve recurring demand across different dining occasions.

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“The QSR market is increasingly defined by how effectively operators connect convenience with a consistent customer experience. Drive-thru access, digital ordering, and loyalty programs are expanding customer touchpoints, while the ability to deliver accurate orders and maintain food quality across service formats will remain important to building repeat business,” says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager.

Segment Insights

The Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Report is segmented by:

Cuisine: Meat-based cuisine, burger/sandwich, and more.

Structure: Chained/franchised outlets and independent outlets.

Service Model: Dine-in, drive-thru, and more.

Geography: North America, Asia-Pacific, and more.

Market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD), based on availability.

Regional Outlook

North America held the largest market share, supported by the established presence of quick-service restaurant chains and widespread adoption of convenient dining formats. The United States remains a key market for the expansion of drive-thru and digital ordering channels. Urban customer concentration creates opportunities for restaurant network expansion, while digital platforms allow operators to extend their reach beyond the immediate vicinity of physical outlets. Other regions covered in the market assessment include Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and other geographical markets.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the QSR market is increasingly shaped by restaurant accessibility, digital capabilities, service formats, and customer retention. Operators are expanding their customer touchpoints through drive-thru facilities, delivery, mobile ordering, and loyalty programs. The ability to maintain a consistent experience across these channels is an important element of competitive positioning.

Key Companies

McDonald's Corporation

Yum! Brands Inc. (KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut)

Restaurant Brands International (Burger King, Popeyes, Tim Hortons)

Domino's Pizza Inc.

Starbucks Corporation

Discover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) Market:

Industry Trending Reports

US Quick Service Restaurants Market Size: The United States quick service restaurants market is estimated at $491.65 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $789.65 billion by 2031, growing at a 9.94% CAGR. Revenue growth is supported by omnichannel digital ordering, voice-AI drive-thru integration, and accelerated franchise expansion. To protect margins amid minimum wage hikes and commodity inflation, national QSR chains are deploying back-of-house kitchen robotics, ghost kitchen fulfillment hubs, and proprietary loyalty applications, widening their competitive lead over independent operators.

UK Quick Service Restaurant Market Share: The United Kingdom quick service restaurant market is valued at $37.64 billion in 2026 and is forecast to climb to $48.56 billion by 2031, advancing at a 5.23% CAGR. Market dynamics reflect a pronounced pivot toward delivery-led consumption, where early adopters of exclusive aggregator agreements secure lower commission tiers and higher average basket sizes. To offset rising labor expenses, food safety compliance costs, and input volatility, operators are streamlining core menus, adopting kitchen automation, and optimizing high-street versus transit-hub real estate footprints.

UAE Quick Service Restaurant Market Trends: The United Arab Emirates quick service restaurant market is estimated at $7.84 billion in 2026 and is anticipated to reach $19.28 billion by 2031, registering a 19.66% CAGR. Expansion is propelled by rapid expatriate population growth, high digital delivery penetration, and dynamic aggregator commission structures that enhance unit economics for high-volume brands. While cloud kitchens enable asset-light entry into dense residential districts, operators are also capturing higher average transaction values through premium airport and hospitality outlets.

India Quick Service Restaurant Market Growth: The India quick service restaurant market is estimated at $30.37 billion in 2026 and $33.18 billion in 2027, with projections reaching $50.68 billion by 2032, tracking an 8.84% CAGR over 2027–2032. Demand expansion is driven by mobile app ordering, regionalized menu engineering, and rapid store rollouts across Tier-1 and Tier-2 urban centers. However, restaurant operators face profitability pressures from minimum rent guarantees at airport transit locations alongside commercial LPG supply disruptions stemming from Strait of Hormuz shipping bottlenecks.

Saudi Arabia Quick Service Restaurants Market Analysis: The Saudi Arabia quick service restaurants market is valued at $11.01 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $15.03 billion by 2031, growing at a 6.42% CAGR. Category momentum is fueled by a young, digitally connected demographic, Vision 2030 mixed-use urban developments across Riyadh and Jeddah, and expanding cloud-kitchen networks. International franchises and domestic chains are competing for share through halal-certified localized flavors, late-night delivery formats, and AI-driven dynamic pricing and labor scheduling tools.

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