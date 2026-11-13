Texas Amphitheater Announces Cast And Creative Team For Almost There: A Christmas Musical

Texas Amphitheater presents Almost There: A Christmas Musical in Glen Rose

Katie McBroom, Assistant Director of Almost There: A Christmas Musical at Texas Amphitheater in Glen Rose

Glen Rose Mayor Joe Boles as Wise Man in Almost There: A Christmas Musical at Texas Amphitheater

Local performers, experienced theater artists, and young dancers unite to bring the Christmas story to life in Glen Rose this December.

- Glen Rose Mayor Joe BolesGLEN ROSE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Texas Amphitheater has announced the cast and creative team for Almost There: A Christmas Musical, a theatrical celebration of the birth of Christ featuring music, dance, and storytelling. The production will be presented for six performances on December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, and 19, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.Created by Michael W. Smith, Wes King, Bradley Knight, and Luke Gambill, Almost There invites audiences to experience the extraordinary journey to Bethlehem through the timeless message of faith, hope, and God's promise.Leading the cast are Josie Boehm as Mary, Carter Manning as Joseph, and Will Thompson as the Narrator.The production features Bailee Rhodes, Belinda Honea, Kathryn McBroom, and Emily Lopez as Angels.The Shepherd cast includes Matt Byars, Kent Bogle, Tate Jackson, Carson Sharp, Vivian Russ, Sharlette Johnson, Emma Cowell, Joel Lozano, Stephen McBroom, and Vivian Hall. These performers also participate in the ensemble, alongside the Angel cast and Mariana Chen.Portraying the Wise Men are Carson Sharp, Glen Rose Mayor Joe Boles, Tom Bloss, and Wade Weaver.“I am so excited that the Texas Amphitheater is once again providing the type of entertainment that our residents and visitors have come to love,” said Glen Rose Mayor Joe Boles.Adding movement and visual storytelling to the production are young dancers participating in two specialized ensembles.The Lyrical Dance Ensemble features Lucy Arnett, Madison Blair, Landyn Clifton, Aspen Olson, Chandler Phegley, and Addison Phegley.The Angel Dance Ensemble includes Lucy Arnett, Madison Blair, Landyn Clifton, Aspen Olson, Chandler Phegley, Adelyne Atamah, Mary Lee, Waylyn Pankhurst, Mariana Chen, and Addison Phegley.The production also celebrates a collaboration with Training Ground Studios, whose young performers and instructors contribute their talents to the musical's dance presentations.Creative Team Brings Experience and Vision to the StageAlmost There: A Christmas Musical is directed and executive produced by Patty Weaver, with Kathryn McBroom serving as Assistant Director and Amy Fambrough as Musical Director.Choreography is led by Tiffany Mullins and Addison Phegley, whose work helps bring the music and story to life through dance.Together, the cast and creative team represent a collaboration of established performers, emerging young artists, educators, musicians, and community members united by their passion for the performing arts and the Christmas story.The production is supported by sponsors Amazon, Vistra, and Training Ground Studios.Six Performances This DecemberSet against the atmosphere of Texas Amphitheater in Glen Rose, Almost There: A Christmas Musical offers families an opportunity to gather and celebrate the meaning of Christmas through live theatrical performance.Performance Dates: December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 & 19, 2026Showtime: 7:00 p.m.Location: Texas Amphitheater, 5000 Texas Drive, Glen Rose, TexasAdmission: $35 Adults | $20 ChildrenTickets and Information:About Texas AmphitheaterTexas Amphitheater is a premier outdoor entertainment destination nestled in the scenic Paluxy River Valley in Glen Rose, Texas. Featuring 3,280 seats, an expansive three-level stage, and state-of-the-art production capabilities, this iconic venue provides an extraordinary setting for concerts, theatrical productions, cultural performances, and special events. Surrounded by the natural beauty of North Texas, Texas Amphitheater brings audiences and artists together through unforgettable live entertainment experiences beneath the Texas stars.Website:

Cece Henley

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Almost There Lyric Video | Michael W. Smith

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Texas Amphitheater Announces Cast and Creative Team for Almost There: A Christmas Musical News Provided By The League Lady November 13, 2026, 19:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Religion



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