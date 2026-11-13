BATTLE BEARS GOLD Returns Ahead Of GTA VI, Revived By The Fans Who Grew Up Playing It

BATTLE BEARS GOLD crossplatform multiplayer shooter game by SkyVu

Steam Store Page featuring BATTLE BEARS GOLD, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon, and Red Dead Redemption 2

SkyVu CEO Ben Vu and Head of Product Joe Cann

SkyVu revives its cult-classic shooter BATTLE BEARS GOLD on Steam and mobile with crossplay, new content, and former childhood fans now leading its development.

- Ben Vu, Co-Founder & CEO, SkyVu

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) scheduled to launch next week, independent game studio SkyVu has officially brought BATTLE BEARS GOLD back to Steam, iOS, and Android.

Created by former CORALINE animator Ben Vu, the BATTLE BEARS franchise became a favorite of the early iPhone and iPod Touch generation, accumulating an estimated 40 million downloads worldwide across its games since 2009.

Seventeen years later, the franchise is returning with help from the very generation that grew up playing it.

AN INDIE COMEBACK IN THE SHADOW OF GTA VI

"We know GTA VI is one of the most anticipated game launches in history, but we simply couldn't wait any longer to bring our players' childhoods back," said Ben Vu, co-founder and CEO of SkyVu and creator of BATTLE BEARS.

"Rockstar is about to launch one of the biggest games ever. We're going up against gaming giants with the game that defined the iPhone generation's childhood. We're playing the long game with our community leading the way."

BATTLE BEARS GOLD surpassed 14,000 Steam wishlist additions around its November 11 launch. Following release, the game appeared in Steam's featured discovery carousel alongside major titles including Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel Rivals and Gears of War: E-Day.

The game also earned a Very Positive rating from Steam players on its first day.

Steam reviewer CoolDude95 wrote, "We got Team Fortress 3 before GTA 6."

Another reviewer, Anoniify, summed up the nostalgia: "this is my childhood right here, such an amazing and fantastic game I LOVE IT"

THE FANS WHO GREW UP PLAYING BATTLE BEARS ARE NOW BUILDING IT

Perhaps the most remarkable part of the revival is the team behind it. Joe Cann, Head of Product at SkyVu, was just 10 years old when he first played BATTLE BEARS GOLD. Today, he leads the revival of the game he grew up with.

"I was just 10 years old when I first played BATTLE BEARS. My friends and I grew up with these characters, and I never imagined I'd someday help lead the team bringing them back," said Cann. "We're not just trying to recreate the game we remember. We want to preserve what made it special while building something that works for the players we've become, and for a new generation discovering BATTLE BEARS for the first time."

Cann isn't alone. Former BATTLE BEARS players now contribute to SkyVu's art, content creation, and customer support, bringing firsthand knowledge of the community into the studio. The revival was shaped through close collaboration with longtime fans, whose feedback helped guide the team's priorities.

For Vu, the revival demonstrates the lasting cultural surface of original intellectual property: the characters, memories, friendships, and communities built around a game over generations. In an era of endless new releases, sometimes players don't want something new. They want the game they loved back.

"I believe the stories, characters, and memories people share are becoming more valuable than ever," said Vu. "Reading reviews from players thanking us for bringing back their childhoods reminds us why we do this. We want to keep creating experiences worth remembering for another generation."

Vu also hosts BATTLE BEARS LIVE, a daily livestream where he plays alongside fans, gathers feedback, and discovers emerging talent. Those relationships continue to shape the franchise's future.

MORE THAN A NOSTALGIC PORT

BATTLE BEARS GOLD returns with 11 playable characters, 16 maps, four competitive game modes, and hundreds of weapons and customization options.

The revival introduces new maps, weapons, skins, the Kill Confirmed game mode, improved visuals, matchmaking, daily quests, controller support, and a Jukebox celebrating 17 years of original BATTLE BEARS music.

SkyVu is also testing a cross-platform business model combining free-to-play on iOS and Android with a premium Steam edition and optional upgrades, allowing players across PC, Mac, and mobile to compete together through full crossplay.

Drawing on years of original content, SkyVu aims to offer accessible gameplay, meaningful progression, and optional premium purchases without forced advertising. Returning players can also recover their original BATTLE BEARS GOLD accounts, with their items and progression preserved from more than a decade ago.

SkyVu is exploring console releases in 2027 as part of its long-term plans for the franchise.

AVAILABLE NOW

BATTLE BEARS GOLD launched November 11, 2026, on Steam for Windows and Mac, iOS, and Android.

Game Download:

Official Trailer:

Official Website:

Discord Community:

Daily Livestreams:

Media Kit:

ABOUT SKYVU

SkyVu is an independent video game developer and publisher co-founded in Omaha, Nebraska, by former CORALINE animator Ben Vu, who serves as CEO. Recognized as a PocketGamer Top 50 Developer and PocketGamer Big Indie Pitch Award winner, SkyVu created the BATTLE BEARS franchise, which has accumulated an estimated 40 million downloads worldwide across its games since 2009.

SkyVu's award-winning multiplayer shooter, BATTLE BEARS GOLD, received Best Action Game and Best Soundtrack honors at the Best App Ever Awards. Now revived for Steam, iOS, and Android, the game reconnects generations of players through its iconic characters, original human-created artwork, and full cross-platform multiplayer gameplay.

Ben Vu

SkyVu

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BATTLE BEARS GOLD Teaser Trailer

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BATTLE BEARS GOLD Returns Ahead of GTA VI, Revived by the Fans Who Grew Up Playing It News Provided By SkyVu November 13, 2026, 19:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media



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