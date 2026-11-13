Burglars Drill Hole Through Indian Showroom, Steal Jewellery Worth Rs100 Million

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Burglars broke into a jewellery showroom in an Indian city by drilling a hole through its rear wall and escaped with gold and diamond jewellery worth more than Rs100 million (approximately Dh4 million).

The theft took place at Krishna Jewellers in Katni city in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Police suspect at least six people were involved in the heist.

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The showroom, which opened in June, had stocked more jewellery than usual ahead of Diwali, India's biggest festival, which falls on the weekend.

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“We are trying to find out where the burglars procured the gas cylinder, gas cutter and other equipment recovered near the scene,” Abhinay Vishwakarma, the Superintendent of Police, told local media.

He said police had identified some suspects and placed them under surveillance before taking further action.

CCTV footage circulating on social media showed a masked man entering the showroom carrying tools, while an accomplice appeared to assist him from outside. The burglars reportedly spent nearly an hour inside before escaping with the valuables.

Police have recovered a gas cutter, a large oxygen cylinder, a domestic LPG cylinder, empty water bottles, screwdrivers, spanners and clothes from a spot about 300 metres from the showroom. Investigators are examining fingerprints and trying to trace the equipment used in the burglary.

The incident is the second major jewellery showroom robbery reported in India in two days.

On Thursday, police in Madurai, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, received a complaint that burglars had broken into a newly opened jewellery showroom and escaped with reportedly 25kg of gold worth more than Rs300 million (around Dh12 million)

The theft came to light when employees arrived to open the outlet, which belongs to a well-known jewellery brand and had begun operations just two weeks earlier.

Preliminary investigations suggest the burglars entered the showroom by breaking through its rear wall and doors.

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