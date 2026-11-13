24 Dead, 12 Injured As Minibus Collides Head-On With Truck In Assam, India

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Two dozen people, including at least one child, were killed and 12 others injured after a minibus collided with a goods truck near a national park in India's northeastern state of Assam on Friday, 13 November.

The incident took place on a national highway near Kaziranga National Park when the minibus collided head-on with a truck. The passengers included college students who were returning from their classes.

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The deceased included two women and at least one child, the government said. Police were ascertaining the identities of the deceased.

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“As per the report I am holding, 24 people have died in the accident and 12 others are injured. We are waiting for the inquiry into the incident,” Atul Bora, a minister in the state, said.

“The identities of the dead are being ascertained and the bodies are being sent for postmortem,” he added.

The impact of the collision was such that the minibus suffered severe damage, trapping several passengers.

Local residents rushed to the accident site and launched a rescue operation to pull trapped passengers out of the mangled vehicle. The injured were rushed to a local hospital.

Preliminary investigations

The exact number of passengers travelling in the minibus was not immediately known.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the minibus was travelling at high speed and may have violated restrictions imposed on vehicles near the national park, which is home to several wild animals.

"The bus was running at very high speed, violating restrictions imposed near the park. We think that the accident took place when the driver of the minibus lost control, and the vehicle collided with the container truck," Swapnaneel Deka, a senior police officer, said.

State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

"My heart goes out to every family that has lost a loved one. No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone. All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief," Sarma said on social media.

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