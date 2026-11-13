Metaplanet Posts $170M Loss After Bitcoin Holdings Are Sold

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Japanese corporate Bitcoin holder Metaplanet reported a sharp turnaround in its first nine months of 2026, swinging to a net loss of 27.16 billion yen (about $170 million) as the value of its Bitcoin treasury declined and a planned BTC sale weighed on results.

In the company's disclosure for the period ended September, Metaplanet said the loss was driven primarily by a 19.17 billion yen (about $119.8 million) deficit from selling 10,000 BTC during the quarter and an additional 8.04 billion yen (about $50.3 million) loss attributed to the decline in the mark-to-market value of its remaining Bitcoin holdings.

Metaplanet's net loss for the first nine months of 2026 reached 27.16 billion yen (about $170 million), reversing last year's profit in the same period. The company recorded a 19.17 billion yen loss tied to selling 10,000 BTC, with proceeds held temporarily in cash, stablecoins, and other liquid assets. After selling 10,000 BTC, Metaplanet used 149.9 billion yen to buy 11,000 BTC-paying roughly 9.3% more per coin on average-raising total holdings to 44,000 BTC. Borrowing against its Bitcoin treasury increased the outstanding credit-line balance to $649.5 million at end-September, up from $414 million at end-June. Metaplanet cut its full-year revenue forecast to 6.5 billion yen from 16 billion yen, even as operating profit grew over the nine-month period.

Key takeawaysNet loss deepens as Bitcoin's price move hits the treasury

Metaplanet's financial results show how exposed“Bitcoin treasury” strategies remain to both market pricing and the mechanics of liquidity management. According to the filing linked in the company disclosure, the first nine months ended September with a net loss of 27.16 billion yen (about $170 million), compared with a net profit of 13.53 billion yen (about $84.6 million) in the year-ago period.

Two line items dominated: the company said it incurred a 19.17 billion yen loss on the sale of 10,000 BTC, and it also booked an 8.04 billion yen loss from the decline in the value of its Bitcoin holdings. While Metaplanet's operating business still produced gains, those increases were not enough to offset the impact from Bitcoin-related accounting effects.

A liquidity test: selling 10,000 BTC, then buying more

During the quarter, Metaplanet sold 10,000 BTC for 124.7 billion yen. Rather than immediately redeploying all proceeds, the company said it temporarily held the funds in cash, stablecoins, and other liquid assets-an approach it framed as a demonstration of its ability to convert Bitcoin into cash to satisfy financing needs.

Metaplanet then returned to the market: it spent 149.9 billion yen to purchase 11,000 BTC, paying about 9.3% more per coin on average than the implied pricing from the sale. By September's end, holdings increased by a net 1,000 coins to 44,000 BTC.

For investors, the key takeaway is that the company's strategy explicitly tests liquidity under real sell/buy conditions. However, because the buyback occurred at a higher average price than the sale, the quarter's accounting results show how quickly execution costs can compound with market drawdowns.

Financing structure leans more on borrowing and bond funding

Metaplanet also expanded its use of leverage during the quarter. The company said it borrowed against its Bitcoin holdings, increasing the amount it owed under the credit line to $649.5 million at the end of September, from $414 million at the end of June.

The filing states that funding for Bitcoin purchases beginning in the second quarter came from multiple channels, including money borrowed under the credit line, proceeds from bond sales, exercise of stock acquisition rights, and revenue generated from its Bitcoin options business.

Interest expenses rose as financing costs accumulated. Metaplanet reported interest expense increased 56% from the prior quarter to 1.36 billion yen (about $8.5 million). At September's end, short-term borrowings and bonds payable totaled 110.5 billion yen (about $691 million).

This matters because treasury-style strategies often depend on maintaining access to credit during market volatility. When Bitcoin prices decline, valuations fall and leverage-related costs can intensify the gap between operating improvements and overall profitability.

Operating growth continues, but guidance turns conservative

Despite the net loss driven by Bitcoin-related impacts, Metaplanet's underlying business performance was not flat. For the nine months through September, revenue rose 30.5% to 5.9 billion yen (about $36.9 million), while operating profit increased 26.5% to 3.48 billion yen (about $21.8 million).

Still, the company cut its full-year revenue forecast to 6.5 billion yen (about $40.6 million) from 16 billion yen (about $100 million). The guidance shift suggests management sees increased uncertainty ahead, even as operating metrics improved during the reported period.

Metaplanet's situation is unfolding alongside broader pressure on publicly traded Bitcoin treasury companies. Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph noted that Metaplanet has been expanding its corporate reach, including a deal involving Super League through a 2,100 BTC stake. But in the current earnings cycle, the dominant story is how the combination of falling Bitcoin prices and market-structure changes can affect liquidity, valuation, and investor demand for the shares.

Index removals and price weakness add to the backdrop

Cointelegraph reported that MSCI confirmed it would remove Strategy, Metaplanet, and Upexi from its equity indexes at the Nov. 30 market close. Index changes can trigger systematic selling by funds tracking those benchmarks, and JPMorgan previously estimated selling pressure from MSCI-linked funds in the case of Strategy at roughly $2.8 billion.

At the same time, Bitcoin's price weakness has been a recurring headwind for treasury firms. Cointelegraph cited CoinGecko data showing Bitcoin trading around $68,600 at 4:51 p.m. UTC on Friday, down about 9% over the prior week, after falling below $70,000.

Put together, the two forces-valuation pressure from lower BTC prices and potential share demand shifts from index exclusions-create a more challenging environment for companies whose balance sheets are tightly tied to Bitcoin exposure.

Going forward, investors should watch whether Metaplanet can sustain its financing access as it relies on credit lines and bond funding, and whether the company's liquidity demonstrations translate into less volatility in future reporting-especially if Bitcoin continues to trade below levels that make buybacks cheaper relative to prior sales.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.